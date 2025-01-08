NASA Selects Electrical Systems Engineering Services Contractor
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Columbus Technologies and Services Inc. of El
Segundo, California, to provide electrical and electronic engineering support to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
The Electrical Systems Engineering Services IV is a cost-plus-award-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum estimated value of $1.1 billion. The base period of performance begins on April 9 and runs for five years.
Work performed as part of the contract will assist various technical divisions at NASA
Goddard with electrical and electronic responsibilities. These divisions include the Electrical Engineering Division, Instrument Systems and Technology Division, Software Engineering Division, and Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division. The contractor also will help manage the development of space flight, airborne, and ground system hardware, including design, testing, and fabrication.
For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:
SOURCE NASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08012025003732001241ID1109070061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.