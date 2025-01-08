Haemonetics Sets Date For Publishing Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results: February 6, 2025

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that the Company intends to publish third quarter fiscal year 2025 results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Company will hold a call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on February 6, 2025.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q3 2025 Haemonetics Corporation Conference Call.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link:



A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on February 6, 2025 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

