My Arcade® Unveils Atari® Balls Of Steel Pinball Player Pro At CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Arcade® , the leader in retro gaming, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Atari® Balls of Steel Pinball Player Pro, at CES 2025. This cutting-edge device brings the excitement of classic pinball into the comfort of your home, offering an authentic and immersive gaming experience.The Balls of Steel Pinball Player Pro transforms the acclaimed PC game into a portable gaming device perfect for home entertainment. Crafted with portability and premium features in mind, it offers an engaging and dynamic gaming experience for pinball enthusiasts of all skill levels.Attendees of CES 2025 will have an exclusive opportunity to see this exciting device firsthand at the My Arcade booth:. Booth Number: #15146, Central Hall. Date: January 7–10, 2025. Location: Las Vegas Convention CenterKey Features Include:. 7” high resolution display. Includes 7 tables. Classic wood construction. Illuminated backglass. Mechanical flipper buttons. Item number: DGUNL-7142. EST. MSRP: $149.99About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at .Assets can be found here:

