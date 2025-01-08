Meta To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META ) announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" f , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.
Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on January 29, 2025 will also be posted to the href="" rel="nofollow" f website.
Disclosure Information
Meta uses the href="" rel="nofollow" f and href="" rel="nofollow" fb/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook/zuck ), Instagram account (instagram/zuck ) and Threads profile (threads/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.
Contacts
Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected]
/ href="" rel="nofollow" f
Press:
Ashley Zandy
[email protected]
/ href="" rel="nofollow" fb/new
SOURCE Meta
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08012025003732001241ID1109069941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.