Seongnam Pavilion And Delegation Send Record-Breaking 41 Companies To CES 2025: Global Expansion Is The Key To The City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TheSeongnam Pavilion opening ceremony was held on January 7 at 1:30 PM (local time) on the second floor of the Global Pavilion in the Venetian Expo. While Seongnam Mayor Shin Sang-jin could not attend due to current economic challenges, Lee Eui-Jun, President of the Seongnam Agency, and Fred Jung, Mayor of Fullerton, California, where the Seongnam Business Center (K-SBC) is located, represented the event. The event also welcomed major invited buyers.

President Lee Eui-Jun stated in his remarks, "Seongnam has dispatched a record-breaking delegation of 41 companies, including exhibitors at the Seongnam Pavilion and other participants, to CES 2025 to support the global expansion of Seongnam SMEs and startups actively. The Seongnam Pavilion is an invaluable opportunity and robust platform for local companies aspiring to enter global markets. Seongnam City remains committed to supporting innovative enterprises and assisting their growth into international markets."

CES 2025, Seongnam operated a dedicated pavilion with 25 SMEs showcasing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, smart cities, and mobility.

Three Seongnam-based companies received CES Innovation Awards, underscoring the city's technological prowess and global competitiveness.

Seongnam-based companies-Sky Labs Inc., BrainU Co., Ltd., and ANDOPEN Co., Ltd.-received CES Innovation Awards, highlighting their technological prowess and global competitiveness.

Sky Labs Inc. was honored for CART VITAL (Project 'Apollon'), a product designed for multi-vital sign monitoring, including oxygen saturation, irregular pulse, heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and body temperature. This innovative solution is essential for home and care facility services. BrainU Co., Ltd. received the award for VET CAI, an EEG-based device that monitors the depth of animal anesthesia. ANDOPEN Co., Ltd. was recognized for SNAPPASS, a next-generation two-step authentication solution that utilizes facial recognition technology.

CES 2025, Seongnam City actively supported its companies' entry into international markets by providing comprehensive assistance, including:



Award application cost support



Booth rental and setup cost support

Airfare and shipping expense support On-site interpretation and promotional support

Seongnam City is committed to continuing to unwaveringly support local companies, enhancing their competitiveness and securing their place in the global market.

