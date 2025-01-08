Zane Hagy Named President Of Knoxville Track Club Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zane Hagy (left), running with fellow board member

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- z11 communications is proud to announce that its founder and owner, Zane Hagy, has been named President of the Board for the Knoxville Track Club (KTC). A celebrated leader in marketing and public relations with decades of experience, Zane brings the same passion and innovative spirit that have defined his professional career to this new role, where he will work to grow the running community in Knoxville and beyond.Zane's track record of success spans industries and borders. As the leader of z11 communications, he has spearheaded campaigns that have driven growth for businesses across the United States and internationally, with expertise ranging from branding and web development to public relations and social media strategy. His work with national chains, local businesses, and nonprofits-such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley-reflects a commitment to building impactful connections and sustainable growth.In addition to his professional achievements, Zane has long been a champion for endurance sports and fitness. An avid runner who has completed over 85 marathons, Zane's contributions to the running community include co-founding the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, which has become one of Tennessee's premier endurance events.Reflecting on his return to KTC leadership, Zane shared:“At z11 communications, we focus on helping businesses grow and thrive, and I'm excited to bring that same energy and vision to the Knoxville Track Club. Running has been a cornerstone of my life, and I'm honored to lead an organization that inspires fitness, community, and personal achievement.”About z11 communications Founded by Zane Hagy, z11 communications is an East Tennessee-based marketing and public relations agency specializing in branding, public relations, web development, and social media management. With clients ranging from national corporations to local businesses, z11 communications delivers innovative strategies and solutions to drive growth and engagement. For more information about z11 communications, visit .About Knoxville Track Club Founded in 1962, the Knoxville Track Club is one of the largest and most active running organizations in the Southeast. KTC organizes races, training programs, and outreach initiatives that inspire lifelong fitness and wellness in the community. For more information about Knoxville Track Club, visit .

Zane Hagy

z11 communications

+1 865-384-8564

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.