MY ARCADE® Announces New ATARI® GAMESTATION Collection

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Arcade® , the leader in retro gaming, is thrilled to launch the new officially licensed Atari® Gamestation collection. The lineup includes two exciting products: Atari Gamestation Go and Atari Gamestation Mega. Each item boasts over 200 built-in games with innovative features such as an integrated paddle, trak-ball and number pad. With this exciting new lineup scheduled for Q3 2025 availability, My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience while honoring Atari's legendary gaming legacy.This collection showcases a robust game library that includes timeless classics and exciting updates. The new My Arcade x Atari gamelist features Centipede: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, Berzerk, Frenzy, and PAC-MAN, alongside beloved Atari hits such as Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Pong (Video Olympics), Tempest, and Warlords.Attendees of CES 2025 will have an exclusive opportunity to experience the Atari Gamestation collection firsthand at the My Arcade booth:. Booth Number: #15146, Central Hall. Date: January 7–10, 2025. Location: Las Vegas Convention CenterAtari Gamestation Go: A premium, portable handheld designed for retro gaming on the go.. Portable handheld retro video game system. 7” high-resolution display. Rechargeable battery. MSRP: $149.99. Item number: DGUNL-7065Atari Gamestation Mega: A tabletop arcade cabinet featuring classic wood construction and a vibrant, large display.. Tabletop retro arcade cabinet. 10.1” high-resolution display. Classic wood construction. Mechanical joystick and action buttons. MSRP: . Item number: DGUNL-7038In addition, My Arcade is introducing new accessories to enhance the gaming experience:. Atari Gamestation Gamepad: A wireless, rechargeable controller compatible with the new Atari Gamestation collection.◦ MSRP: ◦ Item number: DGUNL-7152. Atari Gamestation Arcade Stick: A premium joystick for precision gameplay.◦ MSRP: ◦ Item number: DGUNL-7153Assets can be found below:About My Arcade®My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Tetris®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at .

