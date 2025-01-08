(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's faces a challenging year ahead in 2025, according to recent reports from Bloomberg and other analysts. The country's war-driven growth appears unsustainable as it grapples with high inflation, sanctions, and rising military expenditures.



The Central of Russia forecasts a sharp decline in economic growth for 2025. It projects growth could fall to as low as 0.5%, down from the estimated 3.5-4% expansion in 2024.



This significant slowdown comes after two years of surprising resilience in the face of Western sanctions. Russia's economy grew by 3.6% in 2023 and is expected to grow by 3.8% in 2024.



These growth rates surpassed many developed and developing nations. However, economists warn that this growth relied heavily on government stimulus and military spending.



The Russian government plans to increase its defense budget significantly in 2025. Defense spending will constitute 32.5% of the federal budget, up from 28.3% in 2024.







This surge in military expenditure has bolstered short-term growth but fueled inflation. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that inflation could reach 9.5% by 2025. The Central Bank has maintained high interest rates to combat rising prices.

Russia's Economic Challenges

In December, it kept the key rate at 21%, higher than immediately after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia's economy now faces several challenges. Labor shortages have pushed wages up, contributing to inflationary pressures.



The country also grapples with uncertain oil prices and potential stricter sanctions. Even without these factors, economists predict a difficult economic situation.



Some analysts draw parallels between Russia's current economic stagnation and the Soviet Union's situation in the early 1980s. The International Monetary Fund has revised its 2025 GDP growth estimate for Russia down to 1.3% from 1.5%.



The Russian ruble has weakened recently, partly due to U.S. sanctions against Gazprombank and other financial entities. This depreciation has made imports more expensive and contributed to inflationary pressures.



Russian businesses face mounting challenges. Over 200 shopping centers reportedly risk bankruptcy due to increasing debt loads. Nearly a third of freight haulers express concerns about potential bankruptcy in 2025.



Despite these challenges, Russia maintains significant financial reserves. As of October, the National Welfare Fund held assets totaling approximately $131.1 billion. The central bank also holds $614.4 billion in international reserves.



The economic outlook for 2025 remains uncertain. Much depends on factors like oil prices, sanctions, trade policies, and the state of the Russian labor market.



The economy's ability to sustain military operations may diminish, but Western support for Ukraine will play a crucial role. Russia's economic future beyond 2025 looks troubling.



The country faces fundamental limitations: labor shortages, exhausted production capacities, and stagnating export revenues due to sanctions. These factors may force a shift in the social contract between the state and its citizens.

