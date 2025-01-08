Big Five Defense Chiefs To Meet In Warsaw, Ukraine Also Invited

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, January 13, Warsaw will host a meeting of defense ministers from the Big Five (Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK), to be joined by Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov via videolink.

This was announced in Warsaw by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Ukrinform reports with reference to 300polityka.

“On Monday next week, I invited the defense ministers of Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, with the participation of Ukrainian Minister Umerov via videolink. Therefore, on Monday we'll have a very important meeting of the Big Five. We will also discuss the changes taking place overseas, that is, the inauguration of President Trump,” Kosiniak-Kamysh noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Polish defense chief suggests that the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, scheduled for January 9 in Germany, may become the last in this (Ramstein) format as the incoming administration in the U.S. may propose“a different form of these events”.

At the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on January 9 in Germany, Ukraine's defense plan and urgent needs in the war against Russia will be determined.