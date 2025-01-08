JMD Furniture Offers Discounted Dining Sets For Stylish, Affordable Home Upgrades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress is pleased to announce the launch of exclusive discounts on its wide selection of dining room furniture in celebration of the grand opening of its new Laurel showroom. This new location adds to the company's existing footprint in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, and Suitland, allowing the region's residents to access high-quality dining sets at affordable prices.With a focus on style, durability, and value, JMD Furniture has become a trusted destination for those seeking elegant and functional dining room furniture. The new Laurel location marks a significant step in the company's commitment to expanding its reach while offering personalized service to meet the needs of its growing customer base.Exclusive Discounts on Dining Sets at All LocationsAs part of the grand opening celebrations, JMD Furniture is offering exclusive discounts on dining sets, including a variety of options to suit different tastes and home styles. These dining sets, crafted from premium materials such as solid wood and durable metal, provide customers with long-lasting, functional furniture that fits their budget. Whether upgrading an existing dining room or furnishing a new home, JMD Furniture offers a selection that combines comfort, style, and value.Expanding Presence in the DMV AreaThe opening of the Laurel showroom is part of JMD Furniture's strategy to enhance accessibility for residents in the DMV area.“We are excited to bring our affordable luxury dining sets and exceptional customer service to Laurel,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress.“This expansion allows us to serve even more customers, offering a wide variety of styles, from modern and traditional to farmhouse designs.”The new location is expected to cater to a growing demand for high-quality, budget-friendly furniture in the area. As the company continues to expand, JMD Furniture remains committed to delivering excellent customer service and a wide range of home furnishings, ensuring each customer finds the perfect dining set for their space.Variety of Dining Sets to Suit Every TasteJMD Furniture's dining set collection includes options for a variety of home styles and sizes, including:Modern Dining Sets: Sleek designs with glass tabletops ideal for smaller spaces or contemporary interiors.Traditional Dining Sets: Rich wood finishes and classic styles that add warmth and sophistication to any dining area.Farmhouse Dining Sets: Rustic, distressed wood finishes that bring cozy, inviting charm to the home.Extendable Dining Sets: Flexible dining sets that adapt to both intimate meals and large family gatherings.Customer-Centered Service and Fast DeliveryJMD Furniture prides itself on its exceptional customer service and quick, reliable delivery. The company's friendly staff is dedicated to helping customers choose the perfect dining set to suit their style and budget. Customers can also take advantage of flexible payment options, including layaway plans and the No Credit Needed Payment Option.“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of what we do,” Sunita continued.“We want to make the furniture shopping experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible, from our personalized service to our fast, efficient delivery.”About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress is a locally owned business with over 15 years of experience providing high-quality furniture at affordable prices. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and its wide selection of living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture, JMD Furniture has earned a reputation as a trusted name in home furnishings across the DMV area.New Laurel Location and Other ShowroomsJMD Furniture's new location in Laurel is now open, providing customers with another convenient destination for furniture shopping. The company also has showrooms in:JMD Temple Hills – 2346B Iverson St., Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights – 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria – 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland – 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (New Location) – 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707

