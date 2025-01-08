Special Needs Network’S President And CEO Areva Martin Offers Support To Families With Disabilities Amid Devastating L.A. County Fires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Los Angeles County faces one of the most destructive firestorms in recent memory, the Special Needs (SNN) is standing with families impacted by the devastation, particularly those in the disability community. With more than 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed and thousands displaced, SNN is offering critical resources and support to ensure the safety and well-being of families with disabilities during this crisis.

“Our hearts break for all those affected by these catastrophic fires, and we recognize the unique challenges faced by families with disabilities in times of emergency,” said Areva Martin, President and CEO of Special Needs Network.“Evacuating safely, finding accessible shelters, and managing disruptions to daily routines can be overwhelming. We want families to know they are not alone-we are here to help.”

SNN encourages all residents in fire-affected areas to prioritize safety and adhere to official guidance. County officials advise extreme caution, and residents should monitor updates at the LA County Emergency Websit for the latest information on fire progression, evacuation orders, and safety measures.

Fire Information and Resources

Palisades Fire

Evacuation Shelters:



Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025) El Camino Real Charter High School (5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367)

Eaton Fire

Evacuation Shelter:

Pasadena Civic Center (300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101)

Hurst Fire

Evacuation Shelters:



Ritchie Valens Recreation Center (10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331)

Northridge Park (10120 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324) Sepulveda Recreation Center (8825 Kester Ave, Panorama City, CA 91402)

For evacuation maps and personalized address searches, visit Genasys Protect .

Safety Instructions



Follow all evacuation orders or advisories immediately.

Stay informed through local news and official channels.

Avoid traveling to affected areas unless absolutely necessary.

Keep doors and windows closed to minimize smoke and ash exposure. Avoid outdoor activities that may stir up ash or smoke.

“Now is the time for vigilance and compassion,” said Martin.“We encourage everyone to check on neighbors, particularly those with disabilities or additional support needs, and to share these vital resources widely.”

How SNN is Supporting Families



Assistance with locating accessible evacuation centers.

Guidance on disability-specific emergency services. Coordination of resources to address disruptions in care and services.

Families needing support can contact Special Needs Network directly at 323.291.7100 or email ....

“Our community is resilient, and together, we will overcome this disaster,” Martin added.“Special Needs Network is committed to standing by families through the immediate crisis and in the recovery that follows.”

Special Needs Network, Inc. is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.

