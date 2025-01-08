Crafted For Creators And Gamers, New Consumer Storage Solutions Empower Creativity And Stylize Gameplay

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Western Digital is kicking off the Consumer Show 2025 (CES® 2025) with new SanDisk® storage solutions uniquely designed for creators and gaming enthusiasts at home, in the studio and everywhere in between. Whether focusing on producing high-quality content that inspires others or saving content on storage products inspired by the fan-favorite Fortnite® PeelyTM character, the latest releases keep speed, capacity, durability and portability top of mind for those who need it most.

A Product Portfolio Dedicated to Elevating and Empowering Content Creators:



SanDisk Creator Phone SSD: This all-new SSD, specifically designed for producing content on the move, attaches effortlessly to MagSafe-compatible smartphones with capacities up to 2TB1, and speeds of up to 1000MB/s2 read and up to 950MB/s2 write. Creators can now record stunning 4K at 60fps videos in Apple ProRes directly to their Creator Phone SSD to start editing instantly.10 Rugged and reliable for wherever inspiration strikes, this drive features a durable silicone shell, up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance3. To help further streamline the editing process, users enjoy one month of Adobe Creative Cloud4. Starting at $109.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB1, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk and select retailers.

SanDisk Creator microSDTM Card: Available in capacities up to 1TB1, creators can capture stunning 4K5 and 5.3K5 footage effortlessly with pro-level performance and offload files at turbocharged speeds with a SanDisk QuickFlowTM microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately).

SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card: Available in capacities up to 1TB1, this high-performance memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts seamlessly.

SanDisk Creator Phone Drive: Perfect for creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-CTM connectors and offers up to 256GB1 of storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or important documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on AndroidTM powered mobile devices to automatically back up all your favorite files.11

SanDisk Creator USB-CTM Flash Drive: Equipped with a versatile USB Type-CTM connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability wherever they are, with up to 1TB1 of storage capacity that provides ample storage for stress-free content creation.

SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD: Available in capacities up to 4TB1, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. Featuring powerful NVMeTM performance, efficiently transferring, editing, and backing up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets is now seamlessly easier. SanDisk Creator Desk Drive: Designed to be the compact hub for creative content, this desktop SSD delivers read speeds up to 4x faster than a regular desktop hard drive6, quick enough to effortlessly transfer and back up large projects.

Developed for creators who are looking to elevate and deliver content that speaks to the world, the SanDisk Creator Series is designed for each step in the creative process, from idea to impact. The series features a tailored, professional-grade collection of products infused with vibrant colors that celebrate creativity and individuality, including the all-new SanDisk Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe compatibility. The SanDisk Creator Series is curated to keep up with the intensity of a demanding workflow and to ignite creative potential:

Timeless Drive, Modern Compatibility:

Custom built for intense file storage and transfers, the SanDisk Extreme PRO® Dual Drive with both USB-A and USB-CTM delivers high performance so users can set their own work pace. The new solid state flash drive is SanDisk's fastest dual drive yet, boasting rapid read speeds up to 1,000MB/s7 and write speeds up to 900MB/s7 – allowing users to transfer a 4K movie (3.97GB) in less than 10 seconds8 or 1,000 photos in less than 20 seconds8 and seamlessly transition between USB-CTM and USB-A devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets. Automatically back up your latest photos, videos, music, documents and contacts with the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices.11

Stylized Storage Solutions for the Gaming Enthusiast:



SanDisk Fortnite Portable SSD, Peely Edition: Gamers can go bananas in“Fortnite Battle Royale” and store the best game clips and progress from their battles on the go in their new favorite character drive with up to 2TB1 capacity and read speeds up to 800MB/s2. This includes an exclusive pickaxe for free, redeemable in-game with purchase.9 Featuring a custom-designed Peely skin and built tough enough to survive any Storm Surge, this drive is a must have for Fortnite fanatics. SanDisk Fortnite USB Flash Drive, Peely Edition: This Fortnite-themed drive offers an exclusive wrap with purchase to celebrate victories and provides up to 256GB1 of storage, allowing players to effortlessly save their favorite gameplay photos and videos.

For dedicated gamers and die-hard fans of the Fortnite ecosystem, SanDisk presents a special collection of storage solutions featuring iconic Fortnite characters. These devices transform everyday tech gear by combining the convenience and capacity players need with the fun of Fortnite.