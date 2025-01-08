Grab Partners London School Of Business & Finance To Offer Tertiary Education Programmes For Platform Workers And Their Loved Ones



3 in 5 Grab partners are keen to pursue a Diploma or Degree

Grab partners and their loved ones benefit from exclusive admission requirements, and enjoy additional perks including free trial classes to select courses, as well as learning tools such as tablets when they sign up via GrabAcademy Select Diploma programmes are also available in Chinese, making it easier for more partners to upskill themselves without language concerns SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - Leading superapp Grab announced today that it has partnered with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) to offer eight Diploma and Degree programmes, along with English language preparatory courses, to its driver- and delivery-partners, as well as their family members and friends. Offered through GrabAcademy , this initiative seeks to make tertiary education more accessible, empowering Grab's partner community in Singapore with greater opportunities for personal and professional growth.







GrabAcademyxLondon School of Business and Finance Singapore Campus

In a survey conducted with close to 1,100 Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Singapore[1], 3 out of 5 (or 60%) of them expressed interest in pursuing a Diploma or Degree programme. The top three motivators were to improve their skills and knowledge (27%); increase their potential earning (24%); and enhance their employability (24%). Among those who were hesitant to pursue tertiary education, respondents cited that personal or family commitments (30%) and a lack of time and course schedule flexibility (27%) were the main barriers preventing them from doing so.

To address these challenges, the programmes offered under this partnership are designed with flexibility at their core. Lessons can be attended in person, online, or through a blended approach, allowing partners to choose what works best for them. To further increase access to these programmes, Grab partners and loved ones can choose to apply via a non-standard entry requirement[2] that considers their work experiences, reducing barriers for those who wish to upskill.

Yee Wee Tang, Managing Director of Grab Singapore , said: 'We have always believed that our platform can be a catalyst for lifelong learning among Singapore's platform workers. That is why we started GrabAcademy in 2020 - to offer tailored learning programmes that meet their unique needs and aspirations. We understand that balancing work, life and learning can be tough. Through partnerships with thoughtful academic institutions like the London School of Business and Finance, we are making tertiary education more accessible, flexible and attainable for platform workers.'

Driving Impact with Industry-Relevant Education

Through this partnership, Grab partners and their loved ones are offered five Diploma programmes, three Degree programmes as well as English language preparatory courses by LSBF via GrabAcademy .

The Diploma and Degree programmes under this partnership are specially curated to meet industry demand for specialised skillsets such as cybersecurity and computer science. It also caters to the learning aspirations of Grab's partners, who expressed strong interest in the survey to pursue tertiary education in business administration/studies as well as logistics and supply chain management. Given their interests, Diploma programmes for Business Administration as well as Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management will also be offered in Chinese, making it easier for more partners to upskill themselves without language concerns. (See Appendix for full programme list)

'We're thrilled to work alongside Grab to offer education that is not only practical but also aligned with the current needs of the workforce,' said Rathakrishnan Govind, LSBF Global CEO. 'This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bridging the skills gap in Asia and providing individuals with the knowledge and tools to thrive in their careers. The programmes will offer hands-on, skills-based training, giving learners the edge they need in an increasingly competitive job market.'

Additional support to help partners through their learning journeys

To encourage more Grab driver- and delivery-partners to upskill and reskill, Grab will offer special support including:

Application fee waiver for LSBF Diploma and English Language programmes. Special welcome pack, including a complimentary tablet[3] upon enrolment, to complement their learning experience. Free trial classes are available for select modules in the Degree and Diploma programmes, as well as the preparatory course[4] 'With the economy constantly changing, it's important for me to keep up by upskilling and staying relevant. The new Diploma and Degree programmes from GrabAcademy and LSBF make it easier for driver-partners like myself to further my studies, and the flexibility to study online or in-person means I can continue working and earning without any interruption to my income,' said Lim Puay Thiam, 41 Grab Delivery -Partner.



Interested partners can visit GrabAcademy for more information.



[1] GrabAcademy Further Education Survey among 1,094 driver-and delivery-partners in Singapore in July 2024

[2] Non-standard entry requirements will be assessed on a case-by-case basis subject to approval of the London School of Business and Finance's Academic Board.

[3] Applicable only for enrolment to Degree or Diploma programmes. Applicants can choose between receiving a tablet or a GrabGifts voucher (worth SGD 250) upon successful enrolment. Tablets or GrabGifts vouchers will be physically distributed to the student on the first day of orientation.

[4] The free trial class is limited to one session per programme: one for the Degree, one for the English Diploma, one for the Mandarin Diploma, and one for the Preparatory Course in English.



Appendix 1 - List of LSBF Programmes Available for Grab driver- and delivery partners

English Diploma Programmes

Chinese Diploma Programmes

Degree Programmes

English Programmes

Diploma in Business Studies

Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Cyber Security Networks

Preparatory Courses in English, Beginners to Advanced Levels

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Computer Science

Weekly English

Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management



Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Business Studies





About Grab Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 700 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial sustainability and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia.

LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with major firms like Deloitte and Grab, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In 2024, LSBF was awarded the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education, reaffirming its commitment to high-quality education aligned with industry demands.

