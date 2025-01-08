The Functional Chocolate Company Introduces Funcho Kids: Chocolate That Loves Kids Back

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As our company has grown, so have our families, and so have the realities we address," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "To better care for our littlest chocolate lovers, we're thrilled to launch FunCho Kids-a sweet treat to help with everyday challenges like restless nights, school jitters, and those inevitable tumbles. We're making it easier (and sweeter!) for parents to say 'yes' to wellness solutions their kids will actually love."

The FunCho Kids product line includes:







Carefree Chocolate® for Kids is crafted with gentle botanicals including lemon balm, passion flower and chamomile, trusted for promoting relaxation and a sense of calm.



Brainy Chocolate for Kids combines ethically sourced chocolate with kid-friendly botanicals like ginkgo biloba, rhodiola and bacopa to support focus, learning and mental clarity.



Painfree Chocolate® for Kids is a delicious chocolate treat to care for everyday owies, ouchies, blacks and blues, infused with soothing ingredients like bromelain, turmeric and MSM, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Sleepy Chocolate® for Kids is a bedtime treat parents can feel good sharing with their little chocolate lovers. Infused with gentle ingredients like chamomile, magnesium and L-tryptophan, it's a perfect way to help children unwind and prepare for a restful night of sleep without melatonin.

With a commitment to only the best ingredients, all FunCho Kids products are gentle, plant-based, naturally gluten and cholesterol free, and always crafted without artificial sweeteners, flavors, additives or preservatives.

"Even though my son is only four, anxiety is already part of his vocabulary," explained Graham Sorkin, FunCho Dad. "Many times when he is acting up, dysregulated, stressed about school, traveling, the doctor or something similar, we give him a square of Carefree Chocolate for Kids. And that anxiety seamlessly transforms into excitement. Being able to share something that helps, but is also a treat, is an incredibly sweet way to help our little ones."

Learn more about the full line of Products

from The Functional Chocolate Company including:



Painfree Chocolate for Everyday Aches & Pains

Brainy Chocolate for Productivity & Focus

Energy Chocolate

Sleepy Chocolate

Carefree Chocolate for Stress and Anxiety

Hot Chocolate for Menopause

Sexy Chocolate for Low Libido Rhythm Chocolate for PMS

About The Functional Chocolate Company

The Functional Chocolate Company is reimagining wellness with a sweet twist for all ages. Co-founder and single dad Chris Peruzzi created the first Functional Chocolate products to help his teenage kids tackle everyday health realities-like PMS, stress, and anxiety-without another bitter pill to swallow. The result? A fun, effective way to make wellness feel like a treat.

Today, we're making life a little sweeter for adults and kids alike with condition-specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically validated ingredients-all wrapped up in ethically sourced, decadent dark chocolate. From sleep and energy to stress, focus, and women's health concerns like PMS and menopause, to products crafted with kids in mind, our naturally vegan and gluten-free chocolate supplements address the everyday health realities families face. Now, your favorite superfood is supercharged!

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho or find us on RangeMe ,

Faire , Mable and Creoate .

Supporting Resources:



Learn more about the science of Functional Chocolate on our blog --



Follow @FunctionalChoc on:



Tik Tok-- @functionalchoc



Facebook --



Instagram --



Pinterest -- Twitter --

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company