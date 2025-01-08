Sophos MDR Defends 26,000 Customers Worldwide With New Enhancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sophos MDR Grows Global Customers by 37% in 2024, Setting a Powerful New Standard in Cutting-edge, Expert-driven Cybersecurity Against Today's Most Advanced Threats

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today announced that its Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service has reached a major milestone, now protecting more than 26,000 organizations globally, growing its customer base by 37% in 2024. This achievement highlights the increasing demand for Sophos' proactive, expert-led security solutions, which help organizations of all sizes stay protected 24/7 against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including the most advanced ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) and phishing attacks.

Sophos MDR offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities that go beyond standard threat containment to include full-scale incident response, such as root cause analysis, the removal of malicious tools or artifacts used by attackers, and investigations across customers' environments to ensure adversaries are fully ejected to prevent another attack. What further differentiates Sophos is that these incident response services are included with Sophos MDR on an unlimited basis, meaning customers are not additionally charged and there is no limit on the number of incident response hours. Sophos MDR Complete also includes a breach protection warranty covering up to $1 million USD in incident response expenses. Sophos provides flexibility for how customers can work with the MDR analysts, including the ability to pre-authorize them to contain an active threat.

Sophos Investment in MDR and New Features

Sophos has made significant investments into its MDR offering with increased analyst capacity, AI assisted workflows, new features and expanded integrations to help deliver the best possible outcomes through improved protection, detection and investigation of threats. Sophos has added the following new features:

Proof of Value: New Sophos MDR service insights to explain the MDR team's actions including highlighting the human hours spent threat hunting and creating and tuning detections. High-value dashboard enhancements include details of MITRE ATT&CK tactics uncovered in proactive threat hunts conducted by Sophos' MDR team, MDR analyst coverage, case investigation summaries and an account health check status.



Enhanced Security for Microsoft Customers: New Sophos-proprietary detections for Microsoft Office 365 identify threats including business email compromise and adversary in the middle account takeover attacks, independent of the customer's Microsoft license level.

Expanded Compatibility with Third Parties: This expanded ecosystem of turnkey integrations with third-party cybersecurity and IT tools includes a new Backup and Recovery integration category.

Proactive Vulnerability Mitigation: Sophos Managed Risk powered by Tenable provides attack surface vulnerability management as a new managed service option for Sophos MDR customers. Efficiency and Automation: Sophos MDR has added AI-powered workflows to streamline the operational processes and drive better security outcomes for our customers. This innovation delivers a reduced mean time to respond (MTTR) through more efficient triage, while also ensuring that all legitimate threats are rapidly investigated. This enables analysts to concentrate on other tasks such as threat hunting, account health monitoring and detection engineering.



“Attackers are continuously advancing their tactics to outmanoeuvre traditional security defenses,” said Rob Harrison, senior vice president of product management at Sophos.“Our customers rely on Sophos MDR to help their organizations tackle today's threats 24/7 with full-scale incident response to remove active adversaries and conduct root cause analysis to identify the underlying issues that led to an incident. We're consistently evolving our solutions with new offerings and integrations, just like attackers are constantly evolving their tactics, so customers can disrupt threats before they escalate into destructive attacks.”

Better Together: Sophos MDR Integrations

Sophos has invested significantly in third party integrations for its MDR customers to ingest and analyze events and alerts from an even broader range of tools and products, while also expanding propriety detections based on suspicious behaviour identified in Microsoft environments. This includes:



A new Backup and Recovery integration pack with Acronis, Rubrik and Veeam integrations to strengthen defenses against ransomware. Microsoft Office 365 Management Activity integrations, enabling the ingestion of audit logs and security alerts across the Microsoft ecosystem. More than 9,000 customers have this integration in the Sophos MDR solution.

Sophos MDR Accolades

Sophos MDR has received multiple recognitions and accolades from customers, analysts and media in 2024:



Sophos named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment *

Sophos named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services in 2024 Vendor Assessment **.

Sophos named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost RadarTM for Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Sophos MDR declared the Winner of the“Best Managed Detection and Response Service” award in the 2024 SC Awards, and "Best Managed Security Service" award in the 2024 SC Awards Europe

Sophos named a Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for MDR Services for the 2nd year in a row Sophos MDR named CRN 2024 Products of The Year for Revenue and Profit

Threat Landscape from Sophos MDR

In the last 12 months, Sophos shared findings from the following MDR cases it analyzed for customers:



In December 2024, Sophos released The Bite from Inside: The Sophos Active Adversary Report that provides an in-depth look at the changing behaviors and attack techniques that adversaries used in the first half of 2024. The data is derived from nearly 200 IR and MDR cases and found that attackers are looking for ways to hide in plain sight by abusing trusted applications or“Living off the Land” binaries or LOLbins. Sophos saw a 51% increase in abusing these applications.

Sophos X-Ops released information that it is seeing an uptick of Akira ransomware cases across its MDR and Incident Response customers with eight cases since November 2024 across Akira's 127 victims disclosed in the past six months. In June 2024, Sophos MDR published details on a nearly two-year long cyber espionage campaign they uncovered against a high-level government entity in Southeast Asia. The operation, which Sophos named Crimson Palace , involved three separate clusters of threat activity that overlapped with several well-known Chinese nation-state groups.



What Sophos MDR Customers Are Saying

Sophos was named a Customers' Choice vendor in the second Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer Report for MDR. Sophos scored the highest overall customer rating of 4.9/5, based on 344 reviews, as of Sept. 30, 2024, with verified customer reviews celebrating Sophos MDR's innovation.

Here's what customers are saying about Sophos MDR:



“Earlier it was very difficult for us to manage the alerts and incidents generated by the tools and technology but after MDR deployment we have complete peace of mind. We also have other products from Sophos so our overall experience from a manageability point of view is also good,” from assistant director of IT in the healthcare and biotech industry (Review link )

“Sophos MDR is a wonderful product and services by Sophos, you don't need a SOC after getting MDR,” from an IT manager in the IT services industry (Review link )

“Sophos MDR is one of the best in the market. It's a good service to have good sleep at night, as the burden of threat hunting is offloaded,” from an IT infrastructure specialist in the retail industry (Review link ) “We have had an incredibly positive experience using Sophos MDR. We rest more easily knowing that their team is acting as an extension of our own team in doing threat hunting/detection/remediation in our environment on a 24/7 basis,” from an operations associate (Review link )

For more information about Sophos MDR, visit

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 600,000 organizations and more than 100 million users worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos' services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company's cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos' security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos' services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at

