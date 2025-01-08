Howdy! Introducing Western Noir From Otterbox
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slip on some boots, grab your hat and lasso the latest cases from OtterBox. This latest drop features four exclusive graphics with classic Western patterns on stylish Symmetry Series, available now on otterbox for Iphone 16 and iPhone 15 devices.
Symmetry Series is an ultra slim case that flows with the design of iPhone. No need to wish for a honkytonk time machine after dropping your phone – Symmetry Series has a drop protection rating 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) to keep iPhone safe during daily drops and tumbles. The four graphic options show off a monochromatic take on classic Western scenes – bandanas, cow print, a rider in a desert landscape and a set of wild horses.
Woah, slow down cowpokes! Don't turn tail without snagging an OtterBox Premium Screen Protector to keep that pretty display crystal clear. The ultra-thin glass screen protector is fingerprint and shatter resistant.
Pick up OtterBox Western Noir cases only at otterbox .
About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a
Fort Collins, Colo.
garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.
Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.
At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit
otterbox/givingback .
For more information, visit
otterbox .
1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
