Global Citizen Solutions Announces The Top 10 Countries For Quality Of Life In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image by Global Solutions

Global Citizen Solutions announces 10 top countries for Quality of Life in 2025: Sweden retains top spot as global leader

- Patricia CasaburiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Go where you are welcome: Top 10 countries for quality of life in 2025Global Citizen Solutions announces best life-enhancing passports: Sweden retains top spot as global leaderGlobal Citizen Solutions, a data-driven mobility consultancy firm announced the release of the 2025 edition of the Quality of Life Passport Rankings . Sweden scored the top position as the world's best passport for enhancing life quality. The robust qualitative scoring system considers a wide array of factors, from economic stability, migrant acceptance to social welfare, aspects that make a country 'desirable' for expats, international retirees, and digital nomads.The 2025 Top 10 Quality of Life Passport Rankings:1. Sweden2. Finland3. Germany4. Denmark5. Spain6. Portugal7. Netherlands8. Norway9. United Kingdom10. LuxembourgThe Quality of Life Index, a dimension of Global Citizen Solutions' Passport Rankings, evaluates countries on six weighted metrics: Sustainable Development Goals (30%), Cost of Living (20%), Freedom in the World (20%), Happiness Score (10%), Environmental Performance (10%), and Migrant Acceptance (10%). These indicators reflect the diverse factors influencing the desirability of living in a particular country for retirees, expats, and digital nomads.“Countries that prioritize welfare systems, public schooling, generous parental leave, and access to nature tend to offer better overall security, lower crime rates, thus enhancing overall sense of happiness,” explained Dr. Laura Madrid Sartoretto, the Lead Researcher at Global Citizen Solutions.” Our research highlights how nations investing in these areas consistently achieve higher rankings in the Quality of Life Index,” concludes Dr. Madrid Sartoretto.Highlights of the 2025 Rankings:1.Sweden's consistent leadership: For the third consecutive year, Sweden claims the top position, lauded for its robust social welfare systems, world-class healthcare, and resilient economy.“Sweden remains a notable example of how effective governance and a commitment to social infrastructure can cultivate a thriving, inclusive society. By prioritizing well-being, equality, and innovation, Sweden sets a global standard for quality." said Dr. Madrid Sartoretto.2.Scandinavian success: Finland and Denmark join Sweden in the top four, underscoring the enduring strength of the Scandinavian model. These countries excel in providing universal healthcare, high-quality education, and secure economic conditions.3.Portugal's resilient recovery: "Portugal's remarkable rise to sixth place reflects successful foreign direct investment and a welcoming approach to migrants, helping to address its aging population challenges while fostering economic growth." points out Patricia Casaburi, CEO at Global Citizen Solutions4.Germany's strategic advancements: Germany moves up to third place, driven by a focus on infrastructure enhancements, green initiatives, and economic stability.5.Japan's rendition: Despite dropping from 18th to 20th due to aging demographics, Japan has shown a remarkable long-term recovery, climbing from 34th in 2021 to 17th in 2025, demonstrated by improvements in work-life balance policies.6.New Zealand's decline: Often regarded as a haven of quality living, New Zealand's fall from seventh place in the inaugural rankings to 16th in 2025 reveals growing challenges in maintaining its previous standard of living.7.Switzerland paradox in the QoL dimension: Switzerland's expensive housing market and high living costs, particularly in major cities, pose significant challenges for residents, which in turn affect the country's Quality of Living score.8.The U.S. decline over the years: The U.S. has experienced a decline in the quality of life dimension of the GPI due to rising living costs and increasing political polarization and pressures on democratic institutions."About Global Citizen SolutionsGlobal Citizen Solutions is an international mobility consultancy with a mission to empower individuals to find their ideal place of residence or citizenship through tailored global mobility programs. By providing insightful rankings and actionable advice, we aim to inspire informed decisions for a better quality of life.

Gizane Campos

Global Citizen Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.