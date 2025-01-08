Events Acquires Key Assets Of Remo, Expanding Into $98 Billion Virtual Events And Meetings Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The positions Events to offer an all-in-one for live, virtual, and hybrid experiences. Remo's innovative creates customizable virtual spaces that foster authentic connections and engagement. With tens of thousands of events powered by Remo and with attendees worldwide, the product's immersive environment fosters deeper connections, generating around 3.5 million meaningful interactions to date.

"Remo was created to break down the limitations of traditional virtual interactions, fostering genuine connections and a sense of community, no matter where participants are located," said Hoyin Cheung, Founder and CEO of Remo. "By joining Events and integrating our technology into its robust event management platform and industry-leading capabilities, we will be able to scale this mission further, offering event organizers powerful, people-centered tools to engage audiences in meaningful ways."

By integrating Remo's capabilities into its platform, Events will empower event organizers to deliver seamless and engaging experiences across all event formats.

"This acquisition is a transformative step for Events," said Stephen Partridge, President and Co-Founder of Events. "By uniting Remo's interactive and customizable capabilities within the Events platform, we are expanding our reach into the $98 billion virtual events market while continuing to power innovation in live event management software. This positions us to provide unparalleled value to event creators seeking innovative solutions that save time and maximize revenue."

A History of Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions

The acquisition of Remo builds on Events's proven track record of strategic acquisitions designed to enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach. Since 2022, the company has acquired multiple complementary technologies across ticketing, sponsorship management, marketing automation, and event discovery. These acquisitions have allowed Events to create a unified platform that addresses multiple stages of the event lifecycle-from planning and promotion to execution and analysis.

"Our growth strategy is rooted in identifying opportunities where we can add value for event organizers and attendees alike," Partridge added. "Each acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive revenue growth while enhancing the attendee experience."

Competing in a Rapidly Expanding Market

The global experience economy is projected to grow from $936 billion in 2024 to $1.8 trillion by 2029. Within this landscape, the virtual events market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2025 to 2030. The global virtual meeting software market size was valued at

USD 19.04 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach

USD 157.96 billion by 2032, growing at a

CAGR of 26.5%

during the forecast period

Events's expansion into this space positions it as a key player in both live and digital events-a unique advantage in an increasingly hybrid world. Unlike competitors focused solely on video conferencing or ticketing solutions, Events offers an integrated platform that combines:



Digital Ticketing:

Fully branded ticketing pages with advanced inventory management.

Marketing Automation:

Tools to launch campaigns across multiple channels in minutes.

Sponsorship Management:

Streamlined sponsor outreach and activation tools. Virtual Event Technology:

Immersive environments for networking and engagement.

"By uniting live and virtual event capabilities under one roof," Partridge said, "we are creating a platform that not only meets today's demands but also anticipates how people will connect through events in the future."

Momentum Ahead of Public Listing

This acquisition also comes at a critical juncture for Events as it prepares for its public debut following its announced business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp. II (OTCQX: CNDA ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Expected to close in Q1 2025, this transaction will provide significant capital to fuel the company's growth initiatives.

"Going public will enable us to accelerate our acquisition strategy while continuing to invest in innovation," said Stephen Partridge, President of Events. "We see tremendous opportunities ahead as we expand into new markets and deliver value to our customers."

Looking Ahead

As part of its commitment to innovation and growth through strategic acquisitions, Events plans to continue exploring opportunities that align with its vision of becoming the go-to platform for all event needs. The company remains focused on delivering exceptional value for event creators while enhancing the attendee experience through technology-driven solutions.

About Remo

Remo is a pioneering virtual event platform designed to create immersive, human-centered digital experiences that foster authentic connections and meaningful engagement. Known for its customizable and visually stunning virtual environments, Remo empowers event organizers to host a wide range of gatherings-from global conferences and networking sessions to remote work meetings and training workshops. With its innovative "walk-around" functionality, participants can move freely between virtual tables and spaces, facilitating organic conversations and dynamic interactions that replicate the feel of in-person events. Trusted by industry leaders, Remo has powered tens of thousands of events worldwide, connecting attendees and driving millions of meaningful interactions.

About Events

Events

Events powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. The Company offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the vibrant 100,000-person Renaissance Festival in Florida, the exclusive Club Getaway featured on Bravo, the event calendar on NewYork, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa-Events technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

For additional information, please visit events .

