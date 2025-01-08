South River Technologies Rebrands As Titan: Unifying Products For A Cloud-First Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Titan logo, representing South River Technologies' innovative and unified secure file transfer solutions.

Simplifying secure file transfer with unified branding, seamless interoperability, and future-ready cloud-centric solutions.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT), a global leader in secure and managed file transfer solutions, is excited to announce a strategic realignment of its server-based product suite under the unified Titan brand. This rebranding strengthens product interoperability, enhances brand recognition, and positions SRT to deliver future-ready file transfer solutions.A UNIFIED BRAND FOR A COHESIVE FUTUREThe rebranding consolidates key server-based products, reinforcing Titan as the cornerstone of SRT's secure file transfer solutions.- Cornerstone MFT Server is now Titan MFT Server.- DMZedge Server is now Titan DMZ Server.This unified branding eliminates confusion, streamlining customer experience and laying the foundation for seamless integration across SRT's expanding product ecosystem. Discover the Titan product suite and see how unified solutions can streamline your secure file transfers. Explore Product Details.LOOKING AHEAD: AI, AUTOMATION, AND THE CLOUDSRT is leveraging the Titan brand to pioneer future innovations, including the upcoming Titan Software in the Cloud. This hybrid solution will blend on-premises reliability with the scalability of cloud-based services, empowering businesses to navigate evolving challenges in secure file transfer.Future developments will incorporate AI-driven intelligence, advanced automation capabilities, and robust Syslog integration for enhanced monitoring and analytics. These features highlight SRT's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern business needs.Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies, shared his vision:“Our Titan rebranding is more than a name change-it's a commitment to delivering unified, intelligent, and future-ready solutions. This evolution ensures our customers continue to benefit from a trusted, seamless experience while preparing for the transformative possibilities of AI, automation, and cloud technologies.”NO INTERRUPTIONS-ONLY PROGRESSThe rebranding does not affect existing product features, licenses, or support agreements. Customers can continue using their software without interruptions, updates, or configuration changes. SRT remains dedicated to delivering a smooth transition through comprehensive consulting and support services. For assistance or inquiries, visit our dedicated support page.STAY TUNEDSRT encourages customers to anticipate further announcements as the Titan brand evolves, featuring transformative innovations designed to address the dynamic landscape of secure file transfer.For more information, contact:Email: ...Phone: (443) 603-0290ABOUT SOUTH RIVER TECHNOLOGIESSouth River Technologies (SRT) develops secure, managed file transfer solutions that empower organizations to operate efficiently and securely. With flexible, scalable products, SRT caters to diverse needs, from cost-effective on-premises deployments to cutting-edge hybrid environments.Explore the new Titan brand and its transformative solutions. Learn More.

Meredith Fitzpatrick

South River Technologies

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.