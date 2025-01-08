Flint's Paper Battery Technology Secures US$2 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize The Sustainable Energy Storage Space

Key Highlights:

Deep Tech Innovation: Rethinking Energy Storage

Flint's cellulose-based paper batteries are engineered from the ground up to solve critical challenges in modern energy storage. These next-generation batteries are:

These innovations represent a fundamental shift in energy storage, laying the groundwork for smarter, safer, and more environmentally sustainable batteries. Flint's core technology addresses both anode and cathode breakthroughs, with proprietary electrolytes and separators enhancing performance, stability, and safety under extreme conditions.

Furthermore, Flint's proprietary innovations not only address sustainability challenges but also remove the traditional“green premium” - the higher cost often associated with environmentally friendly products. For standard battery types and applications, Flint's inexpensive input materials and efficient production processes enable competitively priced solutions. These solutions not only match the performance of conventional batteries but also provide a“green discount”: a more sustainable product at a lower price.

Strong Market Traction with High-Value Customers

With a global energy storage market valued at US$500 billion by 2030, Flint is strategically positioned to disrupt the industry. The company's first paid pilot project with a diversified international enterprise validates its value proposition and underscores early market traction. Flint has already attracted interest from more than 20 companies across sectors, including:



Defense and Security

Energy Storage Systems

Critical Power Supply

Consumer Electronics

Space Applications Electric Vehicles (EVs)

“These discussions highlight a growing appetite for next-generation energy solutions,” said Mr. Carlo Charles.“Our cost-effectiveness is key to driving adoption at scale. We're not just offering a sustainable option; we're offering a better, safer, and more affordable alternative to unsustainable batteries.”

“A lower production cost is at the core of creating demand, scaling quickly, and increasing adoption rates while ensuring profitability,” said Mr. Jeremy Wee, Co-Founder of Flint.“We are no longer confined to the lab - our commercial pilots are already demonstrating the tangible impact of our innovations in real-world applications.”

Investor Confidence and Funding Roadmap

The US$2 million seed funding round which closed in October was driven by private angel investors from France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. It also saw participation from Hatcher+, a venture capital firm recognized for leveraging machine learning and AI-driven insights to identify high-potential ventures. The capital infusion will be deployed to:



Scale pilot production capabilities

Secure intellectual properties to safeguard proprietary technologies

Build a world-class team of engineers and scientists Drive commercialization efforts with pilot customers

“This announcement marks a major milestone for us as a company, and we are very humbled by the support from our investors, who, like us, believe in a better and greener future,” said Mr. Carlo Charles.

This funding builds on Flint's national and international recognition from TechCrunch, the Techblazer Awards, the Institution of Engineers Singapore (IES), and accelerator programs by Shell and OPPO, along with grants from the Singapore government - further validating the company's breakthrough potential.

Upcoming CES 2025 Global Launch

Flint will also showcase its prototypes and products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7th–10th, presenting to global tech leaders and strategic partners. CES is labelled the most powerful tech event in the world with more than 130,000 attendees expected.

At the end of 2023, Flint made its debut on the global stage of TechCrunch's flagship event in San Francisco, standing out as the only company from Asia among just 20 start-ups selected worldwide out of a total of more than 3,200. Building on that momentum, Flint is now ready to leverage CES 2025 as a strategic launchpad for accelerated international expansion.

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Technology

“At Flint, we aim to do more than build better batteries - we're changing the way the world envisions energy storage,” said Carlo Charles.“By positioning ourselves at the intersection of advanced technology and sustainability, we're addressing the climate crisis head-on. Our paper battery technology isn't just about better performance; it's about creating a safer, greener standard that industries can rely on. This is the future of energy, and we're proud to be leading the way.”

Our goal is simple: to create batteries that work great and are better for the planet,” added Mr. Jeremy Wee.“We're not just solving today's problems - we're preparing for tomorrow and setting new standards for what's possible in sustainability.”