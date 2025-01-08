Zuellig Pharma Acquires Propan From ADP Pharma Corporation In The Philippines

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has completed the of Propan, a leading brand in the multivitamin-appetite stimulant segment, from ADP Pharma Corporation.

Propan is an established and trusted brand in the Philippines. It remains a reliable partner in promoting healthier lives across the nation. From prescription capsules to syrups, the brand offers a comprehensive range of products designed to cater to various age groups and needs.

Prior to the acquisition, Zuellig Pharma has been responsible for the commercialization and distribution of the brand in the Philippines since 2018.

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our capabilities in the consumer health segment. By building our own consumer health brand portfolio with our existing capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to provide high-quality, consumer healthcare solutions. This acquisition also reinforces our commitment to the Philippines market and enhances our ability to serve the evolving needs of consumers,” said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma. The acquisition of Propan marks Zuellig Pharma's continued expansion into consumer healthcare as it strategically innovates its offerings to meet Asia's evolving healthcare needs. “Propan's position as the leading multivitamin and appetite stimulant in the Philippines has been achieved through operational excellence and a strong partnership with Zuellig Pharma. With their expertise, we are confident that the brand will continue its market leadership. This transaction will also allow our company to sharpen its focus on building high-potential brands while fortifying our financial position, ensuring we are well-equipped to pursue growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Martin Pascual, President and CEO of ADP Pharma Corporation. See also

