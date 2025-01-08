Divineway Fengshui Announces The Launch Of Master Louis Cheung's Book On Taoist Divine Magic

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – Divineway Fengshui announces the release of Master Louis Cheung's new book, An Introduction to Liu Ren Divine Magic. The aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Liu Ren Divine Magic, an ancient Taoist tradition, offering insights into its principles and relevance today.

Offline Book Launch Event

Date: 12 January 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 3pm to 6pm

Venue: Divineway Fengshui Gallery, 374 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427619

Online Book Launch Webinar

Date: 19 January 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 2pm to 3:30pm

Platform: Facebook (Details to be announced)

About the Book

An Introduction to Divine Magic explores Liu Ren Divine Magic, a Taoist tradition. The book provides a detailed overview of its principles and practices, presenting them in a manner accessible to a wide audience. Key features include:

A comprehensive explanation of Divine Magic and its role in achieving balance and harmony.

Practical guidance for integrating these principles into daily life. Clarifications on common misconceptions related to Taoist rituals. With its engaging and informative content, the book is a informative resource for readers seeking to enhance their understanding of Taoist practices. By delving into the roots of Liu Ren Divine Magic, it bridges the ancient and modern worlds, offering practical applications for today's challenges. The book is available at Divineway Fengshui Gallery and will be distributed through major bookshops and online platforms, priced at S$27.00 (excluding GST). It can also be purchased at Kinokuniya, Popular, and Amazon.

