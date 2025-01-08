Self-Storage Revenue Management Hits Third Year Of Record Demand As Prorize Expands Client Base Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prorize, the leading provider of revenue management for the self storage industry

Prorize's AI-based Revenue Management Powers Exceptional Results for Self-Storage Operators

- Ahmet KuyumcuMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prorize , a leader in AI-based revenue management technology, today announced its third consecutive year of record-breaking growth. The company has consistently exceeded 35% year-over-year (YoY) growth over the past three years. During this period, Prorize expanded its client portfolio by onboarding over 60 new clients worldwide, expanding its footprint across key markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.The increasing adoption of revenue management among self-storage operators, especially in the U.S., is largely driven by challenging market conditions. Operators face declining move-ins, falling rental rates, and increasing vacancies. A key driver in the U.S. has been the influence of publicly traded REITs (Real-Estate Investment Trusts), whose dominance in many regions has pressured operators to compete more aggressively on pricing."Revenue management levels the playing field for regional operators up against REIT pricing,” said Ahmet Kuyumcu, CEO of Prorize.“Our platform goes beyond simply reacting to competitors' pricing; it continuously assesses the impact of price adjustments and considers multiple factors influencing demand and revenue. This comprehensive approach enables Prorize clients to outperform the REIT's revenue effectively.”Although the U.S. market has been at the forefront of technology adoption, other global regions are quick to embrace new technologies. Many international operators have already integrated revenue management alongside advanced systems like remote staffing and automated entry. Prorize has responded to this demand, expanding its reach across more than a dozen countries over the last three years.“Revenue management is at a critical juncture for the self-storage industry,” added Kuyumcu.“Operators who adopt it now recognize its potential to drive revenue and support sustained growth. Without revenue management, they risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive market.”Prorize's cloud-based Self Storage Revenue Optimizer TM (SSROTM) empowers self-storage operators to maximize revenue and streamline pricing processes. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Prorize is helping businesses stay ahead in a competitive landscape, ensuring their pricing strategies are effective and adaptive to dynamic market conditions. SSRO analyzes a vast array of data points, including prices, promotions, unit features, customer price sensitivity, and seasonal trends, to forecast demand and set optimal prices that maximize revenue per unit. By minimizing manual pricing errors and human oversight, SSRO provides clients with at least a 10% revenue lift.About ProrizeProrize is a leading provider of AI-based revenue management technology for the self-storage industry. Our innovative solutions empower self-storage operators to optimize pricing strategies, boost revenue, and improve operational efficiency. With a global client base and a commitment to excellence, Prorize is driving the future of the self-storage industry.

Lori Piening

Prorize

+1 512-917-1268

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Prorize Benefits & Insights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.