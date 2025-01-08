AWS Launches Infrastructure Region In Thailand

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Web Services, (AWS), an Amazon, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region. Now, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Thailand. As part of its long-term commitment, AWS is planning to invest more than $5 billion in Thailand. For more information about AWS Global Infrastructure, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/global-infrastructur .

AWS estimates the construction and ongoing operation of the new AWS Region will add approximately $10 billion to Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) and support an average of more than 11,000 full-time-equivalent jobs at external businesses annually. These jobs, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and others within the country's broader economy, will be part of the AWS supply chain in Thailand.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to Amazon Web Services for investing in the development of data centers in Thailand,” said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, prime minister of Thailand.“I am pleased that Thailand's potential and readiness have been recognized by one of the world's leading companies. I look forward to AWS playing a pivotal role, in partnership with the government, in advancing Thailand toward a more inclusive digital society and expanding access to digital services for all citizens.”

“We continue to see rapid cloud adoption across Asia Pacific as more customers unlock the full potential of the world's most extensive, reliable, and secure cloud,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.“This new AWS Region in Thailand will help customers across all industries deploy advanced applications with a broad set of AWS technologies that offer both core cloud capabilities, such as compute, storage, analytics, and networking, and services that enable customers to rapidly evolve, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. With today's launch, AWS is proud to support Thailand's digital transformation and help accelerate its role as a regional hub for artificial intelligence.”

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region, AWS has 111 Availability Zones across 35 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. The AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region consists of three Availability Zones located far enough from each other to support customers' business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

AWS offers the broadest and deepest portfolio of services, including analytics, compute, database, IoT, generative AI, machine learning, mobile services, storage, and other cloud technologies. Customers from startups and enterprises to public sector organizations and nonprofits will be able to use advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud provider to drive innovation, meet data residency preferences, achieve lower latency, and serve demand for cloud services in Thailand and across Asia Pacific.

Customers and AWS Partners welcome the AWS Region in Thailand

Organizations across ASEAN and in Thailand are among the millions of active customers using AWS in more than 190 countries around the world. Enterprises in Thailand choose AWS to innovate, drive cost efficiencies, and accelerate time to market. Thai customers using AWS include 2C2P, Ascend Money, Bank of Ayudhya, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), and KASIKORN Business-Technology Group. Thailand public sector customers use AWS to help drive cost savings and better serve local citizens. These customers include Big Data Institute (BDI), Digital Government Development Agency, the Center of Excellence in Digital and AI for Mental Health (AIMET), and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). Thai startups and small businesses, including BODA Technology & Consultancy, BOTNOI Group, Flow Account, Pomelo Fashion, and Sunday Technology, are building on AWS to rapidly scale nationally in the Asia Pacific region and around the world.

Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, one of Thailand's top banks, relies on AWS to address specific challenges such as enhancing customer experience, improving financial accessibility, and optimizing operational efficiency. The bank utilizes AWS cloud services, including data analytics, machine learning, and AI, to innovate and streamline processes.“As our strategic cloud provider, AWS plays a critical role in driving the Krungsri cloud program, which serves more than 12 million people. With a local Thailand Region, this will expand the Krungsri and AWS partnership tremendously and will significantly expand the possibilities,” said Pochara Vanaratseath, head of IT, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited.

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) is Thailand's largest conglomerate, operating across agribusiness, food, retail, telecommunications, and e-commerce in over 21 countries. CP Group uses AWS to drive digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, scale rapidly, improve data analytics capabilities, develop new digital products and services, and innovate across their diverse business units.“This investment by AWS aligns perfectly with our commitment to implement cutting-edge technology to drive sustainable growth and improve lives,” said Thanasorn Jaidee, president of True Internet Data Center (True IDC), a subsidiary of CP Group.“The new region will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation initiatives, enhance our data security and compliance posture, and develop innovative solutions more efficiently. We look forward to leveraging this local AWS infrastructure to better serve our customers and contribute to Thailand's digital economy.”

Established in 2016, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) is the technology arm of KASIKORNBANK, one of Thailand's leading commercial banks, and relies on AWS to enable more than 400 applications to make financial services accessible, convenient, and inclusive to customers across Asia Pacific.“Building on AWS has been a game-changing strategy for us, enabling us to establish our leadership in the fintech industry,” said Tawan Jithavech, chief technology officer at KBTG.“We chose AWS because of its broad spectrum of services, deep expertise in cloud solutions, and the agility with which they can help us scale our operations. With the new AWS Thailand Region, we will easily enhance our network response times, be able to synchronize data more effectively, and consistently deliver superior financial services to our customers quickly and safely by relying on the world's most secure, reliable, and available infrastructure.”

Thai government agency, the Big Data Institute (BDI), is leading the charge to transform Thailand into a data-driven nation through the development of the National Big Data Platform, which empowers government bodies to formulate informed policies that address key economic and social challenges. BDI launched several data integration initiatives, including Health Link, Travel Link, and the Thai Large Language Model (Thai LLM) platforms, all aimed at enhancing data accessibility and utility across sectors.“With the new AWS Thailand Region, we are excited to announce that the Big Data Institute will migrate Health Link, our decentralized health information exchange service, to AWS's data centers in Thailand,” said Dr. Tiranee Achalakul, president and CEO of BDI.“Health Link is set to provide effective patient care by enabling seamless access to health records without centrally storing sensitive information. We chose AWS as our primary cloud provider due to its renowned secure, robust, and highly scalable infrastructure, coupled with exceptional engineering and consulting support. As we expand our Health Link user base, maintaining a stable, secure, and efficient operational environment will be crucial – and we know we can do that with AWS.”

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has been Thailand's primary securities trading venue since 1975, with its online trading platform supporting more than 3.6 million users. AWS provides SET with robust, highly scalable, and low latency cloud infrastructure for its online trading platform that can meet stringent security and compliance requirements.“With an increase in digital investors, it is vital for SET to adapt quickly to new market demands and offer services that cater to the appetite of this growing generation,” said Thirapun Sanpakit, senior executive vice president and head of the IT division at the Stock Exchange of Thailand.“Using AWS for SET's online trading platforms helps us easily scale to accommodate 500,000 concurrent users, while maintaining maximum operational efficiency. With the new AWS Thailand Region, we will expand our low-latency market data offerings to further enhance the trading experience of our investors.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) includes tens of thousands of independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world. AWS Partners build innovative solutions and services on AWS, and the APN helps by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support to customers. AWS ISVs, technology partners, SIs, and consulting partners help enterprise and public sector customers migrate to AWS, deploy mission-critical applications, and provide a full range of monitoring, automation, and management services for customers' cloud environments. AWS Partners in Thailand include Com7, Dailitech, Dakok, Deloitte, Fujitsu, G-Able, Inteltion, Metro Systems, MFEC, NTT DATA, SiS Distribution, SoftwareOne, True IDC, and Yip in Tsoi & Co., Ltd. For the full list of AWS Partners, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/partner .

Dailitech is a Thai technology company specializing in data solutions and AI focusing on the foundational aspects of network, security, and application migrations to the AWS cloud.“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region will significantly enhance Dailitech's ability to accelerate innovation and improve performance for our customers in Southeast Asia,” said Dr. Vit Niennattrakul, managing director, Dailitech.“We are also proud and excited that this expansion by AWS further cements Thailand's position as a key player in the region's digital economy, and it will unlock tremendous potential for Thai businesses and for the Thai people.”

NTT DATA, part of the global NTT Group, is a leading IT services provider. They collaborate with AWS to offer cloud migration, management, and optimization services to businesses in Thailand. NTT DATA leverages AWS's infrastructure and tools to help clients accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and innovate in areas like IoT and data analytics.“This strategic investment by AWS aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving digital transformation in Thailand and the broader ASEAN region,” said Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, NTT DATA.“The new AWS Thailand Region will enable us to offer our clients enhanced cloud solutions with improved performance, lower latency, and stronger data sovereignty. As a long-standing AWS Partner, we're excited to leverage this local infrastructure to accelerate innovation, particularly in areas like IoT, smart cities, and Industry 4.0. This development will undoubtedly strengthen Thailand's position as a digital hub and foster new opportunities for businesses across various sectors.”

Investing in Thailand

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region is the latest in AWS's ongoing investments in Thailand to provide customers with advanced and secure cloud services, along with skilling, training, and community engagement programs. Since 2020, AWS has launched six Amazon CloudFront edge locations in Thailand, which accelerate the delivery of data, videos, applications, and APIs to users worldwide with low latency and high transfer speeds. In 2020, AWS launched AWS Outposts in Thailand to deliver AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. In 2022, AWS deepened its investment in Thailand with the launch of AWS Local Zones in Bangkok. AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that place compute, storage, database, and other select services closer to large populations and industry centers, enabling customers to deliver applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to end users.

Since 2017, AWS has trained more than 50,000 individuals in Thailand in cloud skills. AWS continues to invest in upskilling developers, students, and the next generation of IT leaders in Thailand with sought-after cloud skills through AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance and AWS Training & Certification programs like AWS Academy . AWS also launched the“Tech for Digital Future” program in Thailand to provide basic cloud computing skills to high school and vocational students about cloud fundamentals in Thai. AWS Academy provides higher education institutions around the world with a free, ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. AWS Academy currently runs courses in more than 30 universities in Thailand, including Chulalongkorn University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Mahidol University, Siam University, and Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, that cover cloud foundations, cloud architecting, cloud operations, cloud developing, and data engineering, as well as specialty certifications related to machine learning, cyber security, and other domains. Since the program launched, more than one million students have been trained by the AWS Academy globally.

Commitment to sustainability

Amazon is committed to becoming a more sustainable business and reaching net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement, as part of The Climate Pledge. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and became its first signatory in 2019.

AWS is constantly working on ways to increase the energy efficiency of its data centers-optimizing data center design, investing in purpose-built chips, and innovating with new cooling technologies. A report by Accenture , commissioned by AWS, estimates AWS's infrastructure is up to 4.1 times more efficient than on-premises, and when workloads are optimized on AWS, the associated carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 99%. With the new AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region, customers will also benefit from AWS's sustainability efforts across its infrastructure. For more information about AWS sustainability efforts, visit href="" rel="nofollow" amazon/about-aws/sustainabilit .

