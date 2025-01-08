Microfluidic Devices Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 158.1 Billion By 2031, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global microfluidic devices market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $158.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important regions.Request Sample Report-Miniaturization and Automation: Microfluidic devices enable the miniaturization and automation of laboratory processes. They offer advantages such as reduced sample volumes, faster analysis time, improved accuracy, and cost savings. These factors have contributed to their growing adoption in research and clinical settings.Lab-on-a-Chip Technology: Lab-on-a-chip technology, which integrates multiple laboratory functions onto a single chip, is a significant driver of the microfluidic devices market. It allows for the parallel processing of multiple samples, efficient use of reagents, and the ability to perform complex assays in a compact and portable format.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global microfluidic devices market based on product, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on product, the microfluidic components segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global microfluidic devices market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the microfluidic-based devices segment.Based on application, the in-vitro diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global microfluidic devices market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as pharmaceutical & life science research and manufacturing and therapeutics.Based on end user, the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global microfluidic devices market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments such as academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global microfluidic devices market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Inquiry-Leading players of the global microfluidic devices market analyzed in the research include Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, SMC Corporation, Idex Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Nanostring and Nortis Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global microfluidic devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 