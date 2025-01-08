Transparency Notification By Mr Jan Van Geet
Antwerp, 8 January 2024 – 07:00 a.m. CET
Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law
Transparency notification by Mr Jan Van Geet
VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 7 January 2025 that (i) Little Rock S.à r.l. now holds 37.85% of the voting rights of VGP NV, and (ii) Tomanvi SCA now holds 2.94% of the voting rights of VGP NV and that therefore together, Jan Van Geet, Little Rock S.à.r.l. and Tomanvi SCA now hold 40.79% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 40%.
The notification dated 7 January 2025 contains the following information:
Passive threshold crossing.
A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Jan Van Geet
Little Rock S.à.r.l., 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg Tomanvi SCA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg
Date on which the threshold is crossed:
30 November 2024.
Threshold that is crossed:
40%.
42,765,308
|
| Previous notification
| After the transaction
| Number of voting rights
| Number of voting rights
| % of voting rights
| Jan Van Geet
| -
| -
| -
| Little Rock S.à r.l.
| 14,566,303
| 16,184,780
| 37.85%
| Tomanvi SCA
| 1,113,919
| 1,259,428
| 2.94%
| Total
| 15,680,222
| 17,444,208
| 40.79%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Little Rock S.à.r.l. (formerly Little Rock SA and before that JVG Invest SA) and Tomanvi SCA are exclusively controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet.
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with a staff of circa 372 FTEs in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2024, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.4 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: For more information, please visit: /en/
