Afghanistan Shows Economic Gains From Investing In Girls' Education
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
When the Taliban fell from power in Afghanistan in 2001, women were once again allowed to go to school after being banned since 1996. I, along with World bank education expert Raja Bentaouet Kattan and American University economist Rafiuddin Najam , analyzed the economic benefit of this societal change , using data from the labor Force and Household Surveys conducted in Afghanistan in 2007, 2014 and 2020. We found it was enormous.
In the wake of the Taliban's fall, educational opportunities expanded at all levels. The infant mortality rate declined by half, and the gross national income per capita nearly tripled (in real terms in purchasing power , from US$810 in 2001 to $2,590 in 2020.
