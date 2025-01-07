First-Generation Sister Duo Brings Beauty And Empowerment To Surprise With The Launch Of Their First Lashbar Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Lash Extension Franchise Expands with New Phoenix Area Location

SUPRISE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

LashBarTM , the innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources and patented lash systems, is expanding its footprint in the state of Arizona with the opening of a new location in Suprise. Located at 14455 W. Grand Ave., the salon will be making its debut in Suprise on January 10, introducing community members to LashBar's luxury lash experience.

Meet the Local Franchisees

Lizzy Garcia and Priscilla Rajasekhar are sisters and the proud owners of a women-led LashBar location, dedicated to beauty and empowerment. As first-generation Americans, Garcia and Rajasekhar are living the American dream, creating opportunities for themselves and for their family. Garcia, a passionate esthetician, always dreamed of being her own boss, and at 23, she's the youngest in her family to own a business. Rajasekhar, with many years in the insurance industry and a current role in corporate insurance, brings a wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and entrepreneurial spirit to the venture. The sisters are dedicated to helping others feel their best while building a stable income for themselves and their parents.

"Opening my own LashBar is a dream come true, but getting to do it alongside my sister makes it even more special," shared Garcia. "I'm excited n to build a business and share this journey with Priscilla. Together, we're creating something meaningful that reflects our passion for beauty and our dedication to helping others feel their best."

Celebrating the Community at the Opening

The sisters warmly invite community members to celebrate their grand opening on January 17, where services will be offered at discounted rates. Sign up for a membership by January 24 to receive your first month free. Book an appointment by January 24 to enjoy 50% off and receive one free product of your choice. Lash extensions will be 40% off until January 31, retail items will be 25% off until January 31, and all other services will be 15% off until January 31. Attendees can enjoy beverages from a mobile bartender as well as a selection of charcuterie and sweets.

Behind the LashBar Brand

The founders of LashBarTM, Joseph and Lina Mai, are California natives and a husband-and-wife team. After spending nearly 20 years as a hair stylist, Lina discovered a passion for lash extensions while preparing for their wedding. The duo opened their first LashBar in 2017, and with business on a positive trajectory, the Mai's decided to scale the concept through franchising, launching the franchise opportunity in 2018. Since then, LashBarTM has grown to 13 open and operating franchise locations, with more in various stages of development.

LashBarTM was recently acquired by Blo Blow Dry Bar and will be merging with Blo's existing lash concept, LashKind, to further enhance its offerings and expand its reach.

For more information about the LashBar Suprise location, including services, hours, and appointments, please visit lashbar/santaclara , or call (408) 758-5212.

About Blo Blow

Dry Bar



Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information, visit

.

About LashBarTM

LashBar is an innovative lash extension franchise equipped with the highest quality resources and patented lash systems. Rooted in a family-oriented culture, LashBar was founded by a husband-wife team based in California. Their expertise in the lash extension industry combined with innovative technology offer a seamless and one-of-a-kind experience for guests. LashBar also has a signature line of products that are created and produced with the highest quality ingredients that enable lash stylists with everything they need to excel at their art. For more information, visit .

Media Contact : Kira Obolsky, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE LashBar

