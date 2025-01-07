TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON FORD's THREAT TO KILL UNION JOBS AT JACK COOPER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on Ford's threat to cancel its decades-long carhaul contract with Jack Cooper.

"By taking steps to end its relationship with Jack Cooper, the Ford Motor Company has officially threatened the livelihoods of more than 1,400 Teamsters-represented carhaul workers and their families. Ford, a once iconic American brand, wants to boost its own bottom line by walking away from a family-owned company and into the arms of second-rate third parties that will pay workers less money and far fewer benefits to haul Ford vehicles.

"The entire 1.3 million-member Teamsters Union stands absolutely opposed to this shameful and un-American decision.

"The erosion of good-paying union jobs poses a serious threat to our entire economy. We have seen time and again that there are no winners when corporations sell out workers to the lowest bidder. Corporate executives refuse to look past the short-term, setting their sights on an extra bonus as they race to the bottom to ruin lives, hollow out communities, and decimate the middle class. It must stop.

"The Teamsters urge Ford in the strongest possible terms to reverse this decision. We are prepared to use the full force of the Teamsters Union to defend our members and protect honorable union jobs in America."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit

Teamster

for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and at

Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel

Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]



SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED