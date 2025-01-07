Electra Vehicles Showcases AI-Driven Battery Intelligence At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Electra , the leader in AI-powered battery monitoring and optimization solutions, unveils its groundbreaking EVE-AiTM embedded in the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast at CES 2025 . This marks Electra's second global showcase of its AI-driven platform, following its debut at MOVE 2024, and underscores Electra's commitment to redefining energy management for electric mobility.Revolutionizing Battery Intelligence with EVE-AiTMElectra's EVE-AiTM technology transforms how batteries are monitored, managed, and optimized. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, it enhances performance, predicts energy usage, and ensures battery longevity, safety, and reliability. From precise range estimations to optimized charging cycles and fault prevention, EVE-AiTM delivers intelligence and adaptability to modern energy storage systems.The Cybertruck Cyberbeast: A Platform for InnovationThe Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, an iconic symbol of innovation, has been chosen to showcase EVE-AiTM's advanced capabilities, enhancing the vehicle's performance to an entirely new level.What is EVE-AiTM Technology?Designed for B2B applications, EVE-AiTM turns batteries into intelligent, adaptive systems. Electra's AI platform solves key industry challenges, such as:- Range Anxiety: Provides real-time, data-driven range estimations, reducing inaccuracies by up to 20% and boosting driver confidence.- Battery Lifespan: Extends battery lifespan by up to 40% through predictive maintenance and degradation analysis.- Operational Efficiency: Minimizes downtime and improves fleet management with analytics on battery health, risk assessment, and predictive fault detection.Driving Innovation: Boston to Las VegasIn preparation for CES, with a co-pilot, Electra's CEO, Fabrizio Martini, drove the Cybertruck Cyberbeast cross-country from Boston to Las Vegas. This data-driven journey trains and refines EVE-AiTM algorithms using real-world insights from the battery, driving patterns, and environmental conditions. Results from the trip will be unveiled at CES, showcasing EVE-AiTM's ability to predict and optimize battery performance under diverse conditions.What to Expect at CES 2025CES provides a global platform to demonstrate how Electra's AI solutions address the growing energy demands of automotive, stationary storage, and e-mobility sectors. With sustainability at its core, EVE-AiTM offers scalable tools to drive performance, efficiency, and reliability.Visitors to Electra's exhibit will experience the Cybertruck Cyberbeast equipped with EVE-AiTM technology. Key highlights include:- Interactive Demonstrations: Hands-on exploration of EVE-AiTM features, including diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and range optimization tools.- Live Data Insights: Performance data from the Boston-to-Vegas journey, demonstrating real-world AI-driven optimization.- AI in Action: The Cybertruck Cyberbeast serves as a live model, showcasing AI's ability to enhance battery efficiency, safety, and lifespan under real-world conditions.“CES 2025 marks a defining moment for AI in energy storage,” said Giovanni Rossi, Global Marketing and Communications Director at Electra Vehicles.“With EVE-AiTM, we're turning batteries into intelligent, adaptive systems, unlocking a future where performance, safety, and sustainability converge.”Sponsors and PartnersElectra Vehicles proudly collaborates with industry leaders to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions. Key sponsors include AWS, Goodyear, Sella, and Endeavor, whose support enables this groundbreaking showcase at CES 2025.For more information, visit our website or meet us at CES 2025 - Booth #4974 | LVCC West Hall.___________About Electra VehiclesElectra Vehicles is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

