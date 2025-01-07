Culver City Film Festival 2024 Filmmakers Presented At Los Angeles Based Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Culver City Film Festival 2024 proudly screened over 400 independent films on December 9th to December 15th at Regal LA Live. The popular annual festival celebrated its 11th year of independent film screenings at the Regal LA Live Movie Theatres in downtown Los Angeles.“Moviegoing in Los Angeles has always been a calling because of the fun of it”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.“ The high quality environment of Regal LA Live elevated the experience for everyone”, added Jon Gursha.

The festival welcomed many accomplished independent filmmakers. The weeklong festival featured films from many genres including Animations, Comedies, Dramas, Documentaries, Horror, LGBTQ, Music Videos, and Thrillers.“Having filmmakers from L.A. and around the world attend the festival at the Regal LA Live was exciting”, said Peter Greene, Program Director.“We received positive feedback from Filmmakers, Actors, Directors, Producers, and Moviegoers”, added Peter Greene. The festival wrapped up with a closing night awards party which featured over 100 awards for best films and screenplays. For a list of winning films and screenplays, visit the official Culver City Film festival link at:

Highlighted films from Culver City Film Festival 2024 are:

"115", Directed by Dave Huynh Macon; "5013", Directed by Glenda Delgado; "A CHRISTMAS BLESSING", Directed by David Winning; "AGUSKA", Directed by Tristan Loraine and Hannah Baxter-Eve; "ALMOST DEAD ISSUES", Directed by Mach3; "ASHES TO ASHES", Directed by Holly Dorff; "CHAIN", Directed by Tzu-Ying Ho; "CHEW", Directed by Mike Burdick; "CHOICES", Directed by Kameishia Wooten; "COME OUT, WHEREVER YOU ARE", Directed by Caitlin Presberg; "DE LA CRUZ", Directed by Michael Baez; "DEATH ORCHARD", Directed by Mary K DeVault and Kim Kowalski; "DON'T LOSE YOUR LOVE", Directed by Ned Bellamy; "Eve N' God This Female is Not Yet Rated", Directed by Cali Lily; "FOOLPROOF", Directed by Sean Swaby; "GAVIN'S ADVENTURES", Directed by Fiona Lincke; "HR LADY", Directed by Fred Shahadi; "I'M STILL KIND OF A DAYDREAMER", Directed by Eva Chen; "LA 4ORCE", Directed by Giovanni Zelko; "LAST CULPRIT", Directed by Jennifer Hulum; "LIMITLESS", Directed by Janae Lenette Smith; "LOST AND FINDERS CLUB", Directed by Angela Lavelle; "LOVE & GUNS", Directed by Darko Djeric; "MCCONADILLA", Directed by Layton Matthews; "MISSING ME SOMEPLACE", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "NOT A CRIMINAL", Directed by Donisha Day; "PICKLEBALL WARS", Directed by Vivian Sorenson; "PINK BELT", Directed by John McCrite; "PORTRAIT OF A FILMMAKER AS A YOUNG MAN", Directed by Kellen Ryan; "PUT THE GUNS DOWN", Directed by Terry C Carney Sr.; "RUMBLE", Directed by John Frost; "SPRING CAME", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "THE CORMORANT'S SHADOW", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "THE GOOD TWIN", Directed by Zach Bliss; "THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CANDACE MARTIN", Directed by Linda Cowgill; "THE SECOND COMING OF JOHN COOPER", Directed by Kevin Kraft; "TIME FOR SUNSET", Directed by Thomas L Callaway; and "VENICE, ITALY. OUTSIDE", Directed by Kostiantyn Mishchenko.

Submissions for the 2025 film festival are open on Film Freeway

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality festival platform for independent filmmakers. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival



