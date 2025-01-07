Remember Mark Zuckerberg Admiring Anant Ambani's Watch? Well, He's Got An Equally Expensive One

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mark Zuckerberg turned heads on Tuesday (January 7), not just with his groundbreaking announcement about a major change in Meta's content moderation strategy but also with his choice of wristwear. During a released on Facebook, Zuckerberg wore an ultra-rare and luxury Swiss timepiece, the Greubel Forsey 'Hand Made 1', valued at more than $900,000 (nearly $1 million).

The extravagant watch immediately captured attention, adding an unexpected layer of intrigue to his policy announcement.

A rare masterpiece: The Greubel Forsey 'Hand Made 1'

The Greubel Forsey 'Hand Made 1' is a symbol of luxury and precision craftsmanship, produced by the renowned Swiss watchmaker Greubel Forsey SA. The watch is extremely rare, with only a few prices produced per year. Its hefty price tag reflects the exceptional quality and the painstaking process that goes into its creation. The 'Hand Made 1' is a complex mechanical timepiece that showcases Greubel Forsey's expertise in fine watchmaking, making it highly coveted among collectors and connoisseurs.

Zuckerberg's choice to wear such a rare and expensive watch raised eyebrows, particularly considering the optics of displaying such wealth while discussing a significant policy change at Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg's watch envy: Admiring Anant Ambani's Richard Mille timepiece

Back in March 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg found himself captivated by the luxurious Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish watch, owned by Anant Ambani , scion of the Ambani family. The interaction, captured on video during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, went viral, drawing attention not only for the watch's staggering value but also for Zuckerberg's evident admiration.

The video shows Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist Priscilla Chan, engaging with the younger Ambani at the lavish celebration. As the conversation unfolds, Zuckerberg is seen admiring the exquisite craftsmanship of Ambani's timepiece, which features a striking koi fish motif and is valued at $1.25 million. Zuckerberg appeared truly blown away by the design and elegance of the Richard Mille.