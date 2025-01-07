GD Goenka University's Shreya Agrawal Triumphs At 67Th National Shooting Championship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 07, 2025: GD Goenka University is delighted to announce that Shreya Agrawal, an MBA student from the 2024-26 batch, has bagged the Silver Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women's team event at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competition 2024.



The prestigious event was held at the M.P. State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from December 15 to 31, 2024.



Shreya's achievement at the championship highlights her dedication and skill in the of shooting. Competing against some of the best shooters in the country, she demonstrated exceptional precision and composure to secure the silver medal.



"We are incredibly proud of Shreya Agrawal's outstanding performance at the National Shooting Championship. Her determination and hard work have brought great honour to our university. This achievement is a testament to the holistic education and support provided by GD Goenka University, enabling our students to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



The 67th National Shooting Championship Competition, organised by the National Rifle Association of India, brought together the nation's top shooters to compete in various events. Shreya's success at the competition underlines the importance of fostering talent and providing opportunities for students to shine on national and international platforms.



GD Goenka University congratulates Shreya Agrawal on her remarkable accomplishment and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

