Iraqi Pres. Receives Credentials Of Kuwaiti Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid received credentials of Kuwaiti ambassador Hasan Zaman on Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Zaman conveyed greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad to the Iraqi President.

Ambassador Zaman expressed his commitment to strengthening relations between Kuwait and Iraq, and enhancing cooperation across various fields.

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency, President Rashid praised the strong ties with the State of Kuwait, highlighting their continuous progress at various levels, and wishing the new ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

President Rashid also emphasized Iraq's commitment to balanced international relations, building bridges of cooperation with other countries, and striving for security, stability, and peace in the region.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed earlier the new Kuwaiti ambassador, stressing deep social ties between the two countries and the importance of joint efforts to enhance cooperation. (end)

