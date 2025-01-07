Jay Whitehead Joins Asure As Senior Vice President Of Asurepay(TM) And Marketplace 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and HCM thought leader to drive innovation and foster strategy partnerships at fast-growing payroll provider

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announced today that serial HR and pay pioneer Jay Whitehead has joined to lead its AsurePayTM Platinum VIP card and Marketplace businesses.

Jay Whitehead founded Human Resources Outsourcing Today magazine and HRO World conferences, and led or helped lead media companies including CRN, PC Magazine, UPSIDE and Daily Journals, and HR, PEO and payment companies including Ultimate Software, TriNet, employeeservice.com, Rideau Recognition, PeopleDoc and recently, and He earned a BA from UCLA and a strategic finance certificate at Harvard Business School.

“Our payroll clients representing nearly two million employees tell us they want AsurePayTM Platinum VIP Banking, whose features even beat cards with $75,000 deposit minimums. Jay's experience and energy gives Asure the winning hand to realize our large card and marketplace opportunities,” said CEO and Chairman Pat Goepel.

“Asure's employer and payroll customers will want AsurePayTM Platinum VIP Banking to be at the top of their wallet. It's 2025, about time for working folks, especially non-exempt workers who are underbanked, to get all the banking benefits of high earners,” said Jay Whitehead, Asure's Senior Vice President.“And the Asure Marketplace is a deep well of value for companies who can help Asure's largely untapped payroll base access value in financial and consumer products and services.”

