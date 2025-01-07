(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with the AI impact on trends - The scuba diving equipment market in south korea

size is estimated to grow by USD 78.5 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.6%

during the forecast period. Significant increase in e-commerce

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise in demand for advanced scuba diving equipment. However,

increasing number of counterfeit products for scuba diving equipment

poses a challenge. Key market players include ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AP DIVING UK, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, CASCO ANTIGUO COMERCIAL S.L, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, DOUBLEK PREMIUM DIVING GEAR, HAESUNG Haesung Co. Ltd., Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Suunto Oy, TECKO Co. Ltd., and Underwater Kinetics. Continue Reading







Scuba Diving Equipment Market In South Korea Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 78.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Regional analysis South Korea Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries South Korea Key companies profiled ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AP DIVING UK, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, CASCO ANTIGUO COMERCIAL S.L, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, DOUBLEK PREMIUM DIVING GEAR, HAESUNG Haesung Co. Ltd., Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Suunto Oy, TECKO Co. Ltd., and Underwater Kinetics

Market Driver

The scuba diving equipment market is thriving, with a diverse product range including diving gear for both recreational and professional divers. Wetsuits, masks, fins, and regulators are popular items, while innovative features like underwater communication systems and eco-friendly gear are gaining traction. E-commerce and physical stores cater to clients seeking convenience and product details. Trust and safety concerns are key, with sustainable practices and market transparency essential. Sales of snorkeling and freediving equipment also contribute to the market's growth. Dive shops, rental centers, and online retailers serve the tourism industry and diving enthusiasts. Regulations and certified divers ensure safety in marine environments, supporting underwater research and environmental conservation efforts. Social media platforms and the internet facilitate sales and information sharing, making the scuba diving equipment market an exciting and competitive space.



Scuba diving equipment manufacturers prioritize sustainability when selecting materials for their products. In South Korea, there is a rising preference for eco-friendly swimsuits made from recycled fabrics. Recycled plastic is used to create scuba diving equipment, including advanced non-toxic thermoplastic elastomer. Companies are innovating by incorporating sustainable practices into production processes, such as using recycled materials and minimizing waste. Brands like Fourth Element lead the way with products made from 97% recycled plastic, balancing performance and environmental impact. The increasing awareness of environmental issues is driving the demand for eco-conscious diving gear, influencing market trends and encouraging more manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices.



The scuba diving equipment market caters to the needs of recreational and professional divers, underwater researchers, and adventure seekers. A diverse product range includes diving gear such as wetsuits, masks, fins, and snorkeling equipment. Features like innovative underwater communication systems, competitive pricing, and eco-friendly gear attract clients. E-commerce and physical stores offer product details, sales, and rental centers. Trust and safety concerns are addressed through sustainable practices and market transparency. Dive shops, dive clubs, and dive operators serve various underwater activities. Freediving, spearfishing, and commercial diving equipment are also available. Regulations ensure certified divers use certified gear. Social media platforms and the internet facilitate sales and underwater photography. Confidence in diving experience is enhanced through accessories like dive computers and diving lights. The South Korean scuba diving equipment market experiences low entry barriers, allowing numerous local retailers to enter the industry. However, this has resulted in a significant presence of counterfeit products in the market. E-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Alibaba, account for approximately 40% of all sales, increasing the availability of these imitation accessories. Counterfeit diving equipment, such as masks, intensify price competition. Despite this, authentic retailers must ensure product quality and customer trust to remain competitive.

This scuba diving equipment market in South Korea report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Apparel

2.2 Rebreathers

2.3 Computer and gauges 2.4 Others



3.1 Masks

3.2 Snorkels

3.3 Fins

3.4 BCD 3.5 Others

4.1 APAC

1.1

Offline-

The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is experiencing growth, particularly through specialty stores. These large sports retailers, such as NB Divers, Aquatic Frontier, and Big Blue 33, offer a wide range of products and high visibility. International players are expanding their business in South Korea by selling through these stores. For instance, Big Blue 33 stocks equipment from Johnson Outdoors, Suunto, and Cressi. Specialty stores provide advantages like a simple purchasing process, enhanced aftermarket support, and precise information, driving segment growth. Additionally, hypermarkets and supermarkets, including E-mart and Costco, offer scuba diving equipment at discounted prices, attracting consumers. However, the rise of online sales and competition from unorganized sector may impact the offline segment's growth during the forecast period. Consumers prefer online shopping due to secured transactions, cash-on-delivery options, convenient return policies, integrated customer service, and product availability.

The scuba diving equipment market caters to both professional and recreational divers, offering a wide range of products designed for underwater exploration. Customer ratings and product specifications are crucial factors in selecting the right gear for various diving needs. Sustainable materials are increasingly being used to create durable and eco-friendly equipment. Underwater photography is a popular aspect of diving, with a vibrant community and business surrounding it. Best underwater cameras, editing software, and lighting equipment are essential tools for capturing stunning images. Underwater photography contests and courses provide opportunities for enthusiasts to hone their skills and showcase their work. Safety is a top priority in diving, with various equipment designed to ensure safe underwater experiences. Underwater videography is another growing area, with techniques and software catering to both amateur and professional videographers. Websites, books, and online resources offer valuable tips and inspiration for underwater photography and videography enthusiasts. Exploring the underwater world through these mediums can be a rewarding and inspiring experience.

The Scuba Diving Equipment Market caters to the needs of divers and underwater enthusiasts with a diversified product range. Diving gear includes essentials like wetsuits, fins, masks, and snorkeling equipment, as well as innovative features such as underwater communication systems and diving computers. E-commerce platforms and physical stores offer competitive pricing and product transparency, allowing clients to make informed decisions. The tourism industry and marine environments are significant markets for scuba diving equipment. Coral reefs, underwater caves, and marine life attract divers from around the world. Recreational and professional divers, underwater researchers, and environmental conservationists all rely on high-quality, sustainable diving equipment. Safety concerns are a top priority, with regulations governing certified divers and rental centers. Trusted dive shops, online retailers, and specialty sports stores offer product details, specifications, and eco-friendly gear to ensure a safe and enjoyable diving experience. Underwater photography, freediving, scientific diving, military diving, and snorkeling are also popular underwater activities catered to by the diving equipment market. The market continues to grow with the increasing disposable incomes of consumers and the popularity of adventure sports. Social media platforms and the internet provide a platform for underwater enthusiasts to connect and share their experiences.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Apparel



Rebreathers



Computer And Gauges

Others

Type



Masks



Snorkels



Fins



BCD

Others

Geography APAC



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

