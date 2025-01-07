Whitlock Law Opens New Location In Leesburg And Expands To Criminal Defense

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitlock Law is thrilled to announce several changes taking place heading into the new year. The firm has opened a new office in Leesburg, Virginia. It has also hired Attorney Amy Harber, which will allow it to expand its services to provide criminal defense representation to clients throughout Virginia.

Whitlock Law opened its new location in Leesburg in order to better serve its Virginia clients. From this office, Whitlock Law will represent personal injury clients as well as those facing criminal charges. The firm can address charges including DUI, drug crimes, sex crimes, traffic violations, white-collar crimes, assault, and more. The Leesburg office complements the firm's other locations in Silver Spring, Bowie, Frederick, Chesapeake, Manassas, and Glen Allen.

Attorney Amy Harber joined Whitlock Law in the fall of 2024. She handles cases throughout Virginia, representing clients in personal injury, criminal defense, and various civil litigation matters. Before joining Whitlock Law, Attorney Harber worked as a Senior Attorney at Allstate Insurance, obtaining over $2 million in subrogation recoveries. She also worked as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, prosecuting criminal cases.

About Whitlock Law

Whitlock Law was opened by Attorney Morgan Whitlock in 2017. Licensed to practice law in the states of Virginia and Maryland, Attorney Whitlock and her team have dedicated their careers to advocating for those injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents as well as premises liability and animal attacks. The firm also handles criminal cases and civil litigation concerns. Whitlock Law consists of Attorneys Whitlock, Ellie Emani, and Amy Harber. If you or someone you know is in need of competent and dedicated representation in either a personal injury or criminal matter, do not hesitate to contact Whitlock Law.

To learn more about Whitlock Law, visit . For a free consultation, call 301-565-1655.

