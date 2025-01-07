(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier BPO Transforms into Premier NX, Ushering in the Next Phase of Tech-Enabled Solutions

- Ali Din, CEO of Premier NXNEW PROVIDENCE , NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier NX , a tech-enabled services provider, is proud to announce its brand transformation from“Premier BPO” to“Premier NX.” This transition reflects the evolution of addressing client needs, the company's vision for the future, and an expanded portfolio of capabilities. This brand reflects Premier's commitment to delivering what's next, whether in the form of next-gen digital transformation (DX) solutions, next-level customer experience (CX), or addressing the next era in AI and advanced technology-enabled solutions anchored with people-based expertise. The company's vision of enhancing business outcomes for clients remains intact.Our Next Evolution is Rooted in Client NeedsThe Premier NX brand signals this evolution, unifying the Premier BPO and Stafford Communications Group brands. Together, we now stand as a truly global brand, providing right-shoring by combining the best co-sourcing capabilities, varied geographies, and cutting-edge technologies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.The evolution from Premier BPO to Premier NX reflects our readiness for the future and endless possibilities. "N" represents a focus on the future (what's next), while "X" reflects the endless possibilities ahead.“Premier NX reflects how we've evolved to meet our client's needs, blending advanced technology with people-based empathy and expertise to enhance business outcomes,” said Ali Din, CEO of Premier NX.“It's about anticipating needs for our clients and being an extension of their business.”Solutions Built Around ClientsPremier's evolution reflects a combination of the future of work, anticipating the next generation of technology needs, and providing expertise through our people and an insights-driven approach that we call co-sourcing.Premier's five service pillars address the critical range of core functional challenges clients face in today's hyper-competitive markets..Customer Experience (CX): Balance automation with the human touch to create empathetic, loyalty-building interactions..Digital Transformation (DX): Integrate people, processes, and technology to enable better collaboration and reduce silos..Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FinOps): Fill in resource gaps while ensuring human expertise adds strategic context to data..Analytics & Insights: Prioritize actionable insights over data volume to make informed, measurable decisions..Sales Enablement: Tools and expertise to build trust, enhance interactions, and drive revenue.A robust tech stack, consulting and advisory services, and a unique right-shoring model support Premier's service pillars. This ensures that clients receive tailored solutions delivered through a seamless global framework.A Legacy of Innovation, A Future of PossibilitiesTwo decades of a client-centric approach and a focus on innovation have positioned Premier NX as a trusted global partner.“Premier NX signals our dedication to progress and positions us as a leader in helping businesses adapt to and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape,” said Dave Shapiro, COO of Premier NX.“Our clients have come to expect proactive, consultative insights with holistic solutions that enhance business outcomes and foster growth for our partners and employees.”A Future-Ready Partner for SuccessPremier's transformation reflects a deep understanding of the evolving knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) landscape. With its right-shoring approach, combining operational efficiency, cultural alignment, and cost optimization, Premier NX ensures clients can leverage future-ready enterprise-grade solutions.“At Premier, we're building on our client success and history of innovation to deliver the next generation of tech-enabled solutions across our five service pillars,” said Ali Din, CEO.About Premier NXPremier NX is a tech-enabled provider of tailored services across customer experience (CX), digital transformation (DX), sales enablement, analytics & insights, and financial operations (FinOps). Premier enhances business outcomes by balancing tech-enabled tools with human insights and expertise. We strive to become a seamless extension of our clients' business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives.Through a global footprint of a client-dedicated workforce and technology-enabled solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services-an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach-across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier NX has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than the industry average.To learn more about Premier NX and its services, visit

