COMPLY Expands Commercial Leadership Team To Support Global Expansion And Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With addition of high-caliber commercial leaders, COMPLY is poised to accelerate its go-to-market initiatives, providing clients with leading compliance solutions and resources and best-in-class client experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY , the premier compliance solution provider for global services firms, today announced the recent expansion of its commercial leadership team, with several key hires, including Cristine Carpluk, SVP of Client Experience, Laura Gardner, SVP of Commercial Operations, Jacqueline Morcombe, SVP of EMEA, and Trevor Vale, SVP of Enterprise Sales. These senior leadership appointments support COMPLY's aggressive growth initiatives, which are focused on the company's global expansion and accelerating the OneCOMPLY vision to provide financial services organizations of all firm types, sizes, and across multiple use cases, with a one-stop-shop solution that addresses all their regulatory compliance challenges.

“We are fortunate to welcome such talented and tenured senior leaders who bring a wealth of experience and domain expertise to our organization,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY .“To support our strong market momentum and the significant expansion we're seeing within our client base, we are investing heavily across the organization in ensuring we scale rapidly and responsibly while maintaining our client-first focus. Individually and collectively, Cristine, Laura, Jacqueline, and Trevor bring unmatched experience, expertise, and proven track records in critical areas that are priorities for COMPLY and our clients. I am confident that they, under the leadership of our CRO, Jeff Hilk , and together with the full COMPLY team, will accelerate and enhance our focus on delighting clients.”

Client Success

From providing best-in-class technology solutions and consulting services to delivering 5-star client support and experiences, making clients successful is COMPLY's top priority. Cristine Carpluk joins COMPLY as the Senior Vice President of Client Experience, bringing more than a decade of experience building teams and processes that drive collaborative client relationships and maximize impact while driving retention and expansion. During her career, she has partnered with executives and board members to provide strategic guidance and ensure ongoing value realization for clients. Previously, Cristine was Vice President of Client Experience at OnBoard. She also served as Vice President of Customer Success (AMER) for more than a decade at Diligent.

Operations

As Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at COMPLY, Laura Gardner is focused on streamlining and optimizing the data, systems, technology, and processes that underpin and inform COMPLY's go-to-market initiatives. This newly created cross-functional role will ensure COMPLY is delivering a positive business experience for its clients. Laura brings more than 20 years of experience successfully building and scaling global operations for revenue and finance teams at various SaaS companies, including as COO at EverTrue. Prior to that, she served as SVP of Operations at Diligent. Laura also held multiple operational leadership roles during her 16-year tenure at edtech pioneer Blackboard.



Global Expansion

Jacqueline Morcombe joins as the Senior Vice President for EMEA, leading COMPLY's UK and EMEA growth strategy and scaling the organization's go-to-market team and expansion initiatives outside of North America. She brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services software market and a proven track record growing teams and businesses internationally. Prior to COMPLY, Jacqueline was Head of Credit Sales for EMEA and APAC at Allvue. Additionally, Jacqueline has held sales and leadership roles at nCino, Finastra, and FIS, working with banks and asset managers looking to leverage technology to transform their businesses and operations.

Enterprise Growth

As Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at COMPLY, Trevor Vale is focused on expanding the company's footprint and supporting clients within mid-market and enterprise financial services firms, specifically private funds, including private equity and hedge funds, as well as insurance, investment and retail banking, broker-dealers and firms with complex or multi-jurisdictional regulatory compliance requirements. Trevor brings more than 20 years of experience in the Fintech and SaaS sectors. Throughout his career, Trevor has successfully built, mentored, and scaled high-performing sales teams for global companies, most recently as Head of Global Sales at Coin Metrics. He has also led sales and account management teams at Thomson Reuters, Xignite, ICE, Diligent, and Q4inc, consistently delivering impressive growth and several successful exits.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cristine, Laura, Jacqueline, and Trevor to the COMPLY team,” said Jeff Hilk, COMPLY Chief Revenue Officer .“COMPLY's record growth, particularly over the past two quarters, has been fueled by our global expansion , product innovation, and increasing client acquisition and adoption. Having these talented leaders across critical functions at COMPLY will allow us to expand our global footprint, streamline our go-to-market motion, and better serve COMPLY's clients, which will be key to accelerating our upward trajectory in 2025.”

These recent additions to the COMPLY team validate the company's focus on making clients across the globe successful and ensuring the company is delivering solutions that solve key regulatory compliance challenges. Since his appointment last March as COMPLY's CEO, Michael Stanton has bolstered the company's leadership team with several key hires, most recently Jamila Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Services Officer , and Deepak Kaimal, Chief Technology Officer , to advance COMPLY's mission and global growth strategy.

About COMPLY

COMPLY 's solutions are designed specifically to address the unique use cases and regulatory challenges faced by financial services firms. As the only regulatory compliance technology provider and partner to deliver employee and firm compliance software, services, education, and support in one comprehensive offering, COMPLY ensures that firms remain vigilant in their compliance efforts as they evolve and scale. As the global market leader and premier compliance partner, COMPLY's software solutions are designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks for firms large and small. The company's software and solutions, backed by deep industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – support more than 5,600 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants.

Learn more at COMPLY.com.

Contact:

Brianna Fredriksen

302-593-5404

...