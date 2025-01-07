New Jersey Innovation Institute Launches AI Division To Help Businesses Harness Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With the rapid progress in AI tools, many businesses, especially small ones, struggle to understand how to apply AI to improve efficiency and solve problems," said Tom Villani who leads the new division.

"Our mission is to provide expert guidance and services to help organizations seamlessly integrate AI solutions into their operations and stay ahead of the competition."

The division will operate a public facing "AI Job Shop," working closely with businesses to develop tailored AI solutions that address specific operational challenges. This approach allows organizations to leverage the latest AI technologies without requiring in-house expertise or extensive resources.

NJII partners with NJIT's world-class resources, including its high-performance computing facilities and renowned research faculty, to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions. Through its unique relationship with NJIT, the division provides valuable internship opportunities for students, particularly international students who may face limitations in traditional internship programs. These hands-on experiences allow students to work on real-world AI projects while helping New Jersey businesses innovate.

"By combining NJIT's academic excellence, research expertise, and advanced computing infrastructure with NJII's industry connections, we're creating a powerful ecosystem for AI innovation in New Jersey," added NJII President, Michael Johnson "Our students work alongside experienced professionals and world-class researchers, gaining invaluable experience while helping to solve real business challenges. Our goal is to make New Jersey a leader in practical AI implementation while providing exceptional learning opportunities for the next generation of AI professionals."

The AI division stems from the success of its previously-launched AI Lab , which has already seen success in collaborating with clients across New Jersey in sectors such as health care and law enforcement to help reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Organizations interested in learning more about NJII's AI services can visit .

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is a nonprofit corporation wholly owned by New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

NJII applies the intellectual and technological resources of the state's science and technology university to challenges identified by industry and government partners. Through its innovation labs, NJII brings NJIT expertise to key economic sectors, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, defense, entrepreneurship, and learning & development.

NJII has generated over $330M in revenue since 2014 and employs 110+ full time staff.

Learn more:

