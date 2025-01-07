Thynk AI Launches To Help Businesses Leverage AI For Scalable Growth And Productivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scale Your Business With AI

New AI Readiness Assessment Helps Companies Identify High-ROI Opportunities and Accelerate Business Growth Through AI.

- Dane Oborn, Co-Founder of Thynk AILEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thynk AI, a pioneering provider of accessible AI training and strategic implementation services, announced its official launch today. Dedicated to guiding businesses from AI-curious to AI-confident, Thynk AI offers courses, consulting, and tailored solutions designed to help organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence-without the overwhelm.“As businesses look to scale and streamline sales operations, many are unsure where to begin with AI,” said John Long, Co-Founder of Thynk AI.“We created Thynk AI to bridge that gap-offering straightforward guidance, actionable frameworks, and a starting point that feels attainable, not intimidating.”At the heart of Thynk AI's launch is the AI Readiness Assessment , a strategic first step for businesses at any stage of their AI journey. This complimentary, easy-to-complete assessment empowers companies to pinpoint where AI can have the greatest impact in their business-whether they're just getting started or looking to refine existing efforts.- Actionable Insights: Companies receive personalized recommendations on which areas can most benefit from AI, providing a clear roadmap to success.- Confidence-Building Guidance: By focusing on proven, ROI-centric solutions, the assessment helps businesses avoid hype-driven“party trick” tools.- Future-Focused Planning: Equipped with greater clarity, organizations can set realistic goals, allocate resources wisely, and position themselves for sustainable long-term growth.Thynk AI's suite of trainings and service offerings meets businesses where they are, and ultimately helps increase the effectiveness and productivity of business - regardless of industry or size.“We want AI to be something companies actually use to drive results, not just talk about,” said Dane Oborn, Co-Founder of Thynk AI.“Our approach is grounded in practicality. It's about cutting through the noise, showing businesses which tools deliver real value, and helping them move forward with confidence.”Get Started Today with the AI Readiness AssessmentTo celebrate its official launch, Thynk AI invites business owners to take the two-minute AI Readiness Assessment at The assessment is free, requires no technical background, and offers a personalized, actionable starting point for every organization's AI journey.

