AIRSEEKERS Tron Robotic Lawn Mower Debuts At Impact Connect During CES 2025

Tron's AirVision system features a 6-camera navigation suite comprising dual stereo frontal cameras, three surround cameras, and a rear camera. Powered by VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and artificial intelligence, delivers reliable positioning in bright light or partially obstructed areas. Its anti-shake stabilization and support for RTK stations ensure exceptional mapping accuracy and navigation reliability.

Unpacking and mapping your lawn has never been easier. With Tron, users can map even the most complex lawns within minutes-no perimeter wires or tedious manual configurations required. Virtual boundaries, zones, and pathways can all be effortlessly customized via a user-friendly smartphone app, making lawn care intuitive and efficient.

In addition to superb mapping capabilities, the AirVision system also intelligently detects and avoids static and moving obstacles, including humans, animals, trees, and stones. Tron adapts its path for uninterrupted mowing.

Tron's FlowCut mowing system sets it apart from conventional mowers. Featuring an aerodynamic X-shaped vortex chamber, Tron vacuums grass upward for clean, single-pass cutting and mulching. Adjustable cutting heights from 1.18 to 3.54 inches allow Tron to tackle tall, thick, and even wet grass with ease, delivering a pristine lawn finish every time.

RuggedRide technology navigates tough terrain with ease

With its RuggedRide suite of off-road features, Tron conquers rocks, hills, and uneven garden terrains with ease. Featuring a tall 65 mm base clearance and Omni-Wheels, Tron can climb inclines of up to 65% and navigate sharp corners, steep curves, and narrow gaps. The Omni-Wheels tilt 30° inward, evenly distributing Tron's weight to prevent deep tread marks from damaging your immaculate lawn. Finally, the wheels are driven by a hub motor with a triple-reduction gearbox to power through even the most demanding terrain.

Tron is engineered to handle both wet and dry environments. Its IPX6 water resistance and self-charging function keep it rugged and ready whenever it's needed.

Customizable smartphone controls

Tron's robust app provides users with real-time remote control, a live video feed of the mower's surroundings, and extensive customization options. From cutting height to mowing paths and schedules, every aspect of Tron's operation can be fine-tuned to meet specific lawn care needs.

Availability

The AIRSEEKERS Tron robotic lawn mower has concluded its smash-hit crowdfund campaign on Kickstarter . It's expected to be generally available in Q2 2025.

"Every aspect of Tron has been designed to put time, energy, and cost savings into the hands of our users. Our advanced AI-powered navigation and FlowCut technology enable control, efficient, and delicate mowing, transforming what was once a time-consuming chore into a seamless, hands-free experience. It's more than just a robotic lawn mower-it's a smart, reliable partner that empowers people to achieve a pristine lawn while saving their time, energy, and money for the things that truly matter," said Woo Ngok, the Founder and CEO of AIRSEEKERS.

About AIRSEEKERS

Founded in 2022, AIRSEEKERS is a pioneering outdoor robotics technologies company. Aiming to revolutionize lawn care using fully autonomous robotic solutions, it developed its flagship product, Tron Robotic Lawn Mower, that combines advanced AI and cutting-edge engineering to free users from tedious lawn maintenance, making it easier than ever to achieve a pristine yard.

