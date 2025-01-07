(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Petrosight's cloud-based wellsite management was designed by oilfield engineers for oilfield engineers and field supervisors to bridge the data and reporting gap between the field and the office. The intuitive system simplifies complexity in well management, enabling customers to capture, analyze, and act on well data with unprecedented ease, precision, and efficiency. It organizes drilling well lifecycle data into four user-friendly modules, including drilling, completions, facilities and pipelines, and environmental and reclamation-all in one system.

"PakEnergy is dedicated to empowering energy operators with easy-to-implement and adopt solutions that meet real-world challenges," said Santosh Nanda , Chief Executive Officer. "The Petrosight system addresses the critical need for timely well data and perfectly complements our land management , field data capture , and accounting systems . With the addition of these powerful well data management capabilities, we can now deliver unparalleled visibility and control across the well and capital project lifecycle, ensuring our customers have the tools to lead and succeed in the ever-changing oil and gas sector."

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Petrosight was founded in 2011 by industry veterans seeking to simplify and enhance wellsite reporting. The company has offices and team members in Denver, CO and Houston, TX and serves over 150 clients across North America and internationally.

"From day one, Petrosight's mission has been to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions that simplify the complexities of well management and drive measurable results," said Christian Gillis , Managing Director of Petrosight. "By joining PakEnergy, we gain access to their robust infrastructure and outstanding technical expertise, enabling us to accelerate product innovation and bring integrated resources to our customers faster."

This exciting acquisition also reflects the continued support of Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), PakEnergy's private equity partner.

"The addition of Petrosight marks a significant milestone in the PakEnergy journey and strengthens the company's ability to provide a unified platform that enhances collaboration, accelerates decision-making, and drives operational excellence," said Mayur Desai , Managing Director at Charlesbank. "Whether managing a single well or an extensive portfolio, PakEnergy now delivers the tools to optimize every phase. From initial planning to final reclamation, PakEnergy is the ultimate partner for well lifecycle success."

About Petrosight

Petrosight, Inc. (Petrosite) delivers cutting-edge well management technology to streamline operations and provide actionable insights across a well's full lifecycle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Canada, Petrosight has offices and team members in Denver, CO and Houston, TX and serves over 150 clients across North America and internationally.

About PakEnergy

PakEnergy LLC (A Delaware LLC) transforms how energy companies operate, offering a complete portfolio of smart, easy-to-use software solutions that optimize performance from the oil field to the C-Suite. Founded as WolfePak in 1986, PakEnergy helps energy professionals save time, cut costs, and maximize profitability with powerful tools for land management, wellsite operations, production, transportation, accounting, and renewable energy. Built by industry experts, our end-to-end business automation and performance optimization systems deliver real-time insights, advanced analytics, and total asset control to drive smarter decisions and better results. Based in Texas, PakEnergy supports over 2,350 customers with a dedicated team of seasoned oil and gas and technology experts. Visit PakEnergy to learn more or request a product demo.

SOURCE PakEnergy, LLC