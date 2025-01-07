Rainfocus' Latest Data Integration Solution With Adobe Enables Better Alignment Between Sales And Marketing And Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Destination Connector complements the Source Connector , an Adobe integration solution that RainFocus announced in 2023. The Source Connector maps RainFocus behavioral data into Adobe Experience Platform, creating a holistic customer and attendee journey view to make informed sales and marketing decisions. With the Destination Connector, those customer profiles can be streamed back to RainFocus as attendees to further personalized journeys inside of events and streamline the process.



"Through our partnership with Adobe, we're taking a true omnichannel approach to marketing," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "The Destination Connector, married with the Source Connector, enables two-way communication between behavioral event data and sales and marketing activities. It influences decision-making on both ends that impact customer engagement, retention, and acquisition, and streamlines workflows. With this constant feedback loop, each customer touchpoint becomes more meaningful and memorable."

RainFocus has worked with Adobe on their event portfolio for over six years. The company first announced its technology partnership with Adobe in 2023 when it became an Adobe Platinum Partner , working together to elevate customer journeys for joint clients. Last

year, the RainFocus event marketing platform powered Adobe Summit, the Digital Experience Conference which hosted more than 10,000 in-person and virtual attendees, 250-plus sessions, and over 140 sponsors. RainFocus was recognized at the 2024 Digital Experience Partner Awards, which took place at Adobe Summit, as ISV Partner of the Year for Technology Innovation .

"B2B CMOs and CROs are increasing their focus on first-party data as a strategic asset, further underscoring the need for real-time connections to valuable data sources and destinations like the event marketing channel," said Stephen Ratpojanakul, senior director, digital strategy group at Adobe. "Real-time access to unified customer data fuels personalization at scale, and is driving a demonstrable increase to pipeline contribution, accelerated deal cycles, and improved win rates."

RainFocus also recently integrated with Adobe Acrobat Sign to streamline speaker, exhibitor, and attendee tasks. The integration creates dynamic contracts with pre-populated information based on attributes in RainFocus, simplifying the process of creating contracts for the event organizer and signing contracts for the event participant.



Click here

for more information about RainFocus' partnership with Adobe.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit .

Additional Resources



Join the conversation with RainFocus on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Visit RainFocus to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere. Learn more .

Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today . Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus