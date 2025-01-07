Five Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jammu Region, Heroin Worth Lakhs Seized
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin worth lakhs of rupees at separate places in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Police said.
Nikhil Sharma alias Nipun and Charanjeet Singh alias Monu, both wanted drug peddlers, were arrested after 6.1 gm of heroin was recovered from their private vehicle during checking at Rehambal along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur, a police spokesman said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said another wanted drug peddler Rajrupinder Singh was arrested along with 7.38 gm of heroin near Tikri in Udhampur.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was seen coming on foot from Katra side when he was intercepted and subjected to frisking by a police party, the spokesman said.
He said another drug peddler Darshan Singh was arrested from Galak village in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district following recovery of 1.7 gm of heroin from him.
Read Also
Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Anantnag
300 People Arrested In 200 Cases Of Drug Peddling In 2024 In Jammu: Police
One more drug peddler, Naresh Kumar alias Kutti was arrested and 3.08 gm of heroin was seized from him near border police post Chakroi in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.
Four separate cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against all the five arrested accused and further investigations are on, the spokesman said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109063651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.