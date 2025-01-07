PWD Cites Probes, Delayed Possession As Reasons For Withdrawing Atishi’S Bungalow; Two Alternatives Offered

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi made allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, accusing it of evicting her from her official residence.

She said that the decision to this effect came just a day before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections.

Head of BJP's IT cell, Amit Malviya, quickly and summarily dismissed Atishi's accusations, stating, "Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is LYING. She was allotted Sheesh Mahal on 11-Oct-2024. She hasn't still occupied it because she doesn't want to offend Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the allotment was withdrawn, and two more bungalows have been offered to her, instead."

Malviya shared a letter from the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) that detailed the circumstances behind the withdrawal of the allotment for the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road.

The PWD letter clearly stated, "Under these circumstances and aforesaid reasons, the offer of allotment of Bungalow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, issued to Ms. Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi vide letter no F.A(6 Flag Staff Road)PWD&H/2024/1472-73 dated 11-10-2024 by Public Works Department Secretariat, Govt. of NCT of Delhi stands withdrawn, with immediate effect."

It further added, "In the light of withdrawal of offer letter dated 11.10.2024, it is further proposed by PWD to offer two bungalows viz bungalow No. 2 at 8 Raj Niwas Lane, Civil Lines, New Delhi & bungalow No. 115 at Ansari Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi to choose one, for which a separate 'offer letter' will be issued to Ms. Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi."

The PWD also issued offer letter mentioning these bungalows for Atishi on January 6, 2025.

Amid the bungalow controversy, several key points emerge.

Firstly, the PWD letter indicates that Atishi has not been evicted, as she never took possession of the bungalow that was allocated to her. Secondly, her official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road remains allocated to her, and she has been offered two other bungalows to choose from.

The letter from the PWD also clarified that the withdrawal of the offer for the Flag Staff Road bungalow occurred for two main reasons: Atishi failed to take possession of the property within the required one-week period, despite it being offered three months earlier.

Secondly, the 'Sheesh Mahal', where the bungalow is located, is currently under investigation by the CBI, ED, and CAG, due to concerns over potential corruption related to its construction.

Atishi was expected to cooperate with these investigations.

Sources have claimed that the "deliberate delay" in taking possession of the bungalow was seen as an attempt to keep the property closed and obstruct the progress of these investigations.