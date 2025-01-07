Fortude partners with Ettos to enhance sustainability across fashion supply chains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the EU's new Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) set to come into full force this year, businesses across the must prioritise sustainability and compliance. The strategic partnership between Fortude and Ettos will help fashion businesses respond swiftly to the growing demand for transparency in the industry.

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude has announced a strategic partnership with Ettos, a leading traceability aimed at enabling fashion businesses to maintain more transparent processes and allowing customers to understand how their products are made. This collaboration will integrate traceability, compliance, and Digital Product Passports (DPPs) into a unified solution, helping fashion brands streamline their supply chains and enhance transparency.

Ettos' platform simplifies the tracking of raw materials and the verification of sustainability claims. It offers a B2B web platform for managing traceability and compliance, along with a B2C web app that delivers DPPs to consumers via QR codes. Through this partnership, Fortude and Ettos will jointly expand their capabilities in the fashion sector, supporting clients from raw material sourcing to final product delivery.

Adriana Batty, Co-founder of Ettos, said,“We are happy to partner with Fortude, whose expertise in digital solutions and deep roots in the fashion industry align with our vision of creating a transparent global supply chain. Together, we will empower brands and consumers with verifiable sustainability insights.”

With over a decade of experience delivering digital solutions to global fashion brands, Fortude shares Ettos' commitment to transforming supply chain transparency. Daniel Rodrigo, Senior Vice President Global Technical Consulting at Fortude added,“Our partnership with Ettos reinforces our mission to provide digital solutions that matter. For over a decade, we have been an Infor partner, delivering ERP solutions to numerous global fashion brands. As we broaden our vision to drive digital transformation, this partnership is a significant step toward driving meaningful change for fashion brands seeking enhanced transparency and compliance.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in meeting the fashion industry's growing demand for sustainability and transparency. Fortude and Ettos are dedicated to helping brands navigate complex supply chains with confidence, fostering a more sustainable future for fashion.

About Ettos

Ettos is a tech-driven start-up focused on enhancing transparency and sustainability in the fashion industry. Founded in the UK, by Adriana Romano Batty and Gianni Romano, the company is committed to leveraging technology to create a more ethical and accountable textile supply chain.

Key Features and Benefits of Ettos:



Digital Product Passports (DPPs) – Accessed via scanning QR codes, ettos' DPPs allow brands to share extended product profiles, highlight any ethical/environmental accreditations a product may have, share company take-back/recycling schemes and share the products' supply chain through an interactive map.

Supply Chain Traceability – Brands can map their entire supply chains from fibre to store, working with suppliers collaboratively via the Ettos platform.

Real-Time Evidence Tracking – Ettos enables brands to easily track material authenticity claims, eg. For recycled fabric, to ensure they are collecting the relevant evidence to support them.

BOM Level Component Tracking – Facilitates the tracing of individual components and their supply chains, i.e. down to a button or a label. Supplier Compliance & Audit Management – One-stop hub for managing all things relating to supply chain compliance whether concerning social, ethical or environmental standards. Automated reminders, and colour coded validity checks streamline the process for brands.

In 2019, founders Adriana and Gianni started a fashion-forward venture with a focus on eco-conscious garment manufacturing. Their ground-breaking platform, Lyfcycle, allowed brands like Skopes and Arco to track products from fibre to end product, promoting transparency and sustainability in the fashion industry. The success and recognition of the Lyfcycle platform inspired Adriana & Gianni to expand its functionality, aiming to offer transparency and collaboration for all clothing brands worldwide. This vision led to the birth of“Ettos'' in 2023.

For more info, visit

About Fortude

Fortude is a global technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation for industries like fashion, food and beverage, distribution, and manufacturing. Their services include Infor CloudSuite consulting, data and AI solutions, complemented by products like Ready2Wear, an ERP solution for fashion. Operating internationally, Fortude strives to deliver impactful solutions. They emphasize diversity, sustainability, and innovation, helping clients modernize ERP systems, enhance analytics, and automate processes. For more info, visit

