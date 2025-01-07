NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PROMOTES DAMIAN BORG TO SENIOR DIRECTOR OF SALES STRATEGY & OPERATIONS FOR ASIA PACIFIC

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai (07 January 2025) – Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 58-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced the promotion of Damian Borg to Senior Director of Sales Strategy & Operations for Asia Pacific following strong growth from the region and positioning for continued success in Asia, both as a significant source market and popular destination for its global clientele.

As of 01 January 2025, Damian’s expanded role will continue to support Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director NCL APAC across Asia, to focus on the fly/cruise market for NCL to key destinations including Europe, Alaska and Hawaii while also providing strategic guidance to the four country managers in the region, which he will be leading. This includes Manoj Singh, Country Head India, Takahiko Yajima, Country Head Japan, Crystal Wong, Director of Sales Greater China and South Korea and William Tay, Director of Sales Southeast Asia. This appointment reinforces NCL’s commitment to the region and strengthening relationships with its valued trade partners as part of its Partners First philosophy of striving to be the easiest cruise line to do business with by meeting and exceeding the needs of trade partners and guests.

This follows the recent promotion of Angela Middleton to Director of Field Sales AU/NZ. With Damian’s increased focus on Asia, Angela will continue to work alongside him to lead the charge on growing AUNZ sales and trade partnerships.

“Damian has already been a critical part of our success, and his appointment comes at an exciting time for NCL as we continue to capitalise on the strong cruise demand across the region,” said Ben Angell, Vice President and Managing Director NCL APAC. “With both Damian and Angela stepping into expanded roles I am confident we have the right people to further support both our country managers, valued trade partners and customers across Asia Pacific, ensuring we deliver unforgettable cruise holidays around the world.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Damian Borg said, “I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role to support Ben in driving NCL’s continued growth in Asia. From our world-class entertainment to our diverse itineraries across Europe and beyond, we’re offering guests, more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value than ever before. I look forward to working closely with Ben, Ange, our talented country managers, and our trade partners to showcase everything NCL has to offer.”





