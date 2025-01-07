Audiobook Release Announcement Narrated By Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh: Nikhil Prabala's The Duchess Of Kokora

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nikhil Prabala's The Duchess of Kokora Narrated by Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh

The Duchess of Kokora comes to life in audiobook format, narrated by Adjoa Andoh, celebrated for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix's Bridgerton.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Audiobook Release Announcement: Nikhil Prabala's The Duchess of Kokora Narrated by Bridgerton's Adjoa AndohPrepare to be captivated as The Duchess of Kokora, the debut by Nikhil Prabala, comes to life in audiobook format, narrated by the illustrious Adjoa Andoh, widely celebrated for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix's Bridgerton.Fans of sapphic romance, political intrigue, and fantasy with a historical flair are in for an extraordinary listening experience. Adjoa Andoh brings her unparalleled talent to this tale of love, betrayal, and high-stakes competition, weaving a spell that will keep listeners enthralled from start to finish.A Game of Love and PowerSet against the rich tapestry of a fantasy world teetering on the edge of political upheaval, The Duchess of Kokora follows Phera Ylir Mdana, a determined and flawed heroine who enters the royal marriage games not to win the dashing Prince Dominic's heart, but to rekindle her love with Lady Rocelle Virae, her childhood sweetheart and ex-fiancée.As the competition unfolds, Phera must navigate delicate alliances, emotional vulnerabilities, and simmering political tensions. The stakes rise as she, Dominic, and Rocelle are drawn into a desperate gambit to save the kingdom-and their own futures-from destruction.A Narrator Fit for RoyaltyAdjoa Andoh's narration imbues the story with depth, elegance, and emotional resonance. Known for her commanding presence and impeccable vocal range, Andoh effortlessly brings to life a diverse cast of characters with distinct voices and dialects. Her performance captures every moment of passion, wit, and longing that makes The Duchess of Kokora an unforgettable tale.Early listeners have praised Andoh's narration as“spectacular” and“an overall excellent performance,” highlighting her ability to convey the story's themes of classism, self-discovery, and the complexities of love.Praise for The Duchess of Kokora🌟“Came for the lesbians, stayed for the story.”🌟“Phera is such a realistic, relatable character... Her quick wit and her companions' mischief had me laughing throughout.”🌟“Adjoa Andoh's voice translates all the passion, longing, grief, and guilt that the characters experience.”About the AuthorNikhil Prabala, a storyteller at heart, has always been drawn to the imaginative worlds of fantasy fiction. From his early days as a Dungeon Master in Dungeons and Dragons to his graduation from Stanford in 2019, Prabala has honed his craft to deliver tales that resonate with readers and listeners alike. Currently based in the Bay Area, he balances writing with ballroom dancing, guitar playing, and tabletop gaming. Connect with him on Instagram and TikTok at @nprabala.AvailabilityThe Duchess of Kokora audiobook is now available on Audible . Join Phera Ylir Mdana on her journey of love and revolution, brought to life by Adjoa Andoh's mesmerising narration.For review copies or press inquiries, please contact ...

