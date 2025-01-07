Crypto Climbing

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market has been on the rise since the beginning of the year. The 1.25% gain on the last day brought the gain since the beginning of January to 10%. At the current level of $3.58 trillion, the market has recovered around two-thirds of the losses since peaking at around $3.80 in mid-December. Interestingly, the market is not currently being held back by growing expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.
MENAFN07012025000156011031ID1109062324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.