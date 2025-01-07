Crypto Climbing

Market Picture

The crypto has been on the rise since the beginning of the year. The 1.25% gain on the last day brought the gain since the beginning of January to 10%. At the current level of $3.58 trillion, the market has recovered around two-thirds of the losses since peaking at around $3.80 in mid-December. Interestingly, the market is not currently being held back by growing expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.

The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is back in extreme greed territory at 78. That's high enough to indicate active buying interest but not too hot, leaving room for upside.

Bitcoin passed the $100K mark and climbed above $102K late on Monday. After rallying since early November, the first cryptocurrency completed a classic Fibonacci retracement and returned to growth. A break above the $110K level will initiate an expansion pattern with an upside potential of $134K.